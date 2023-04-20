The crosstown softball game between Helena High and Capital has been moved to Saturday after a snow storm hit Helena on Thursday.

Both teams are 7-1 and had open dates on Saturday after the crossover between the Eastern AA and Western AA scheduled for Great Falls was canceled. The varsity game on Saturday will start at 2 p.m. at Mihelish field.

East Helena's softball team escaped the snow and played in Hamilton on Thursday, falling to the Broncs 11-1 in six innings.

Belle Surginer tripled and scored the Vigilantes' only run in the sixth as seniors Ella Pickett and Kelcie Sargent and sophomore Jayden Christopher added singles in the loss.

East Helena was burdened by nine fielding errors on Thursday, making only one of Hamilton's 11 runs earned.

Surginer struck out eight and walked six in 5.2 innings of work in the circle.

East Helena is now 3-3 overall.

The weather wasn't great on Wednesday either in Helena, but that didn't stop the Helena Bengals and Hellgate Knights from having a track dual at Vigilante Stadium, which was won handily by HHS on the boys and girls side.

Helena scored 103 points in the girls meet compared to 20 for Hellgate. The Bengals also dominated in the boys meet with 91 points. The Knights had 19.

In the girls meet, the Bengals swept nearly all of the running events, winning the 100, 200, 400, 800, and 3,200 , as well as the 100 meter hurdles and the 400-meter relay.

Logan Todorovich took home first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of (12.39). She also jumped 5-02 to take home first in the high jump. Madilyn Todorovich did her part by winning the 100 hurdles (16.86). She was also part of a relay team that won the 400-meter with a time of 51.90. The other runners were Reghan Skogen, Hazel Bishop and Logan Todorovich.

Bishop also won the 200 for the Bengals (27.09), while Skogen took home the pole vault title (10-06). Kim Feller also had a solid day for HHS sweeping the shot put and discus with throws of 34-07 and 116-07 respectively. In the 400, Addison Roush was the victor (1:11), Hadyn Garza was tops in the 800 (2:37) and Alivia Thunstrom took first in the 3,200 (13:51).

In the triple jump, Birdie Heuiser won with a PR of 34-05 and her sister, Lauren Heuiser, won the long jump after posting a jump of 14-10.

Helena also won most of the individual events in the boys dual led by Adam Ryland-Davis who took home the 100 (11.42), as well as the long jump (18-11).

Aayden Simmons added another first-place ribbon to his collection this season, winning the 200 after a time of 22.93. Henry Ballinger also won the 400 for the Bengals after running it in 51.83, plus Jake Matthews finished atop the podium in the 800 (2:09).

In the 300 hurdles, Helenas Tayden Korthels got first after a personal record time of 47.25. All the throwing events also went to Helena High. Shannon O'Brien won the shot put with a throw of 48-01, Talus Arrigo won the discus (127-09), and Charles Fox finished first with a throw of 143-08.

Other first-place finishers for Helena were Rowen Salisbury in the triple jump (30-06) and also Keagan Pallister in the pole vault (12-06). The Helena and Capital track teams are set to compete in Butte on Saturday in the Dahlberg Invite if weather permits.

Earlier this week, the Jefferson golf team took part in the Gardiner Tournament in Livingston and swept both teams titles. The girls won with 400 strokes, while the boys took first with 334. Celi Chapman also fired a 77 to win the individual crown. The Panther girls and Chapman also took first place at the Florence/Darby tournament earlier this season on April 11.