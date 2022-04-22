Local roundup: Bruins win in Missoula, multiple track athletes win events in Butte

The Capital Bruins improved their record to 5-0 in the Western AA thanks to a 12-0 victory over Missoula Big Sky Friday in a conference matchup in Missoula and did so thanks in part to a dominant effort on the bump from Nyeala Herndon, who allowed just one hit in a five-inning shutout.

Anna Cockhill also had a big day at the plate, driving in four runs. Yet, they all came on one swing of the bat as the sophomore belted a grand slam home run in the fourth as CHS extended its lead to 6-0.

Herndon also added two hits at the plate, a total match by Kathryn Emmert who drove in a run of her own. Ashley King, Taylor Sayers and Amanda Nettleton all added a hit and an RBI in the win.

Helena was also on the road in Missoula, but suffered a 10-0 defeat at the hands of Sentinel Friday. The Spartans got 14 hits total and scored two runs in each of the first three innings before plating four more in the fifth to end the game in five innings due to the mercy rule.

Brooke Richardson and Kendall Klemp both had two hits each in the loss for the Bengals. Yet, Helena was held without an extra-base hit. Rylie Schlepp got the loss as Helena's starting pitcher after surrendering 10 runs on 14 hits. Ashlyn Lamping, Maloree English and Makenna Campbell all added one hit each for Helena, which will be at home Saturday against Big Sky at 2 p.m.

Bengals, Bruins win events in Butte

Josh Goleman, a Class AA state champion last year as in the shot put, threw his personal best (51-11) Friday in Butte at the Harry "Swede" Dahlberg Invitational to take home first place, as well as finishing third in the discus.

In a meet of just boys athletes, Capital's Alex Brisko took home another first-place finish in the pole vault (12-06) for the Bruins. Luke Sullivan was another top performer for CHS with a second in the 100. Colter Petre of Helena also finished runner-up in 300 hurdles.

Glacier took home the team title with 200 points. Capital finished seventh with 68, followed by Helena High with 63.

The full results are shown below:

Dahlberg Invite

Friday at East Middle School, Butte

Individual Top 6

Boys' 100 meters — 1, Noah Dahlke, 11.70, Gallatin; 2, Karsen Beitz, 11.76, Sentinel; 3, Reed Harris, 11.77, Great Falls; 4, Tristin Shanks, 11.85, CMR; 5, Jackson Hensley, 11.85, Glacier; 6, Quentin Schraeder, 11.87, Sentinel

200 — 1, Jackson Hensley, 23.42, Glacier; 2, Evan Major, 23.65, Belgrade; 3, Noah Dahlke, 23.76, Gallatin; 4, Jared Felten, 23.81, Billings Senior; 5, Connor Sullivan, 23.88, Glacier; 6, Jeff Lillard, 23.93, Glacier.

400 — 1, Jake Turner, 51.22, Glacier; 2, Luke Sullivan, 51.31, Helena Capital; 3, Nikolas Udstuen, 51.32, Gallatin; 4, Brady Sheldon, 51.64, Billings West; 5, Garrett Dahlke, 51.83, Gallatin; 6, Colin Shaules, 51.91, Sentinel.

800 — 1, Keagen Crosby, 1:57.56, Sentinel; 2, Sam Ells, 1:57.62, Glacier; 3, Seth Petsch, 2:00.94, Billings West; 4, Peter Rehberger, 2:01.92, Gallatin; 5, Tyler Avery, 2:02.58, Glacier; 6, Colin Shaules, 2:03.02, Sentinel.

1600 — 1, Sam Ells, 4:29.38, Glacier; 2, Ryan Harrington, 4:39.58, Great Falls; 3, Keagen Crosby, 4:41.28, Sentinel; 4, Henry Ballinger, 4:42.09, Helena Capital; 5, Finneas Colescott, 4:42.75, Hellgate; 6, Carson Steckelberg, 4:42.83, Gallatin.

3200 — 1, Carson Steckelberg, 9:47.07, Gallatin; 2, Finneas Colescott, 9:47.43, Hellgate; 3, Ryan Harrington, 9:54.35, Great Falls; 4, MacGwyer Palmer, 9:56.88, Great Falls; 5, Samuel Nash, 10:01.49, Belgrade; 6, Brody Romano, 10:02.43, Helena Capital.

110 hurdles — 1, Zac Crews, 15.62, Sentinel; 2, Holt Downey, 15.77, Butte; 3, Caleb Bernhardt, 15.80, Glacier; 4, Drew Klumph, 15.85, Sentinel; 5, Archie LaFurge, 15.92, CMR; 6, Nash Coley, 16.44, Gallatin.

300 hurdles — 1, Drew Klumph, 40.59, Sentinel; 2, Colter Petre, 40.80, Helena; 3, Tyler Gilman, 41.07, Gallatin; 4, Caleb Bernhardt, 41.17, Glacier; 5, Jackson Simonson, 42.28, CMR; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 42.45, Billings Skyview.

4x100 — 1, Billings West - A, 43.00; 2, Sentinel - A, 43.11; 3, Glacier - A, 43.13; 4, Gallatin - A, 43.55; 5, Helena Capital - A, 43.57; 6, CMR - A, 43.57.

4x400 — 1, Gallatin - A, 3:31.54; 2, Helena Capital - A, 3:32.47; 3, Billings West - A, 3:33.86; 4, Sentinel - A, 3:36.09; 5, Flathead - A, 3:40.62; 6, Bozeman - A, 3:41.33.

Shot put — 1, Josh Goleman, 51-11.00, Helena; 2, Tommy Nilson, 49-09.00, Hellgate; 3, Chaise Meyer, 47-04.00, Big Sky; 4, Zack Newton, 45-11.00, Great Falls; 5, Zac Crews, 45-07.00, Sentinel; 6, Dylan Cunningham, 45-02.50, Helena Capital.

Discus — 1, Isaiah Claunch, 144-10, Billings West; 2, Tommy Nilson, 142-03, Hellgate; 3, Josh Goleman, 140-05, Helena; 4, Aiden Krause, 139-11, Glacier; 5, Layne Cooney, 138-08, Hellgate; 6, Jacob Anderson, 137-10, Billings West.

Javelin — 1, Aiden Nichols, 171-09, Hellgate; 2, Isaiah Claunch, 169-06, Billings West; 3, Reuben Hornby, 166-08, Glacier; 4, Zac Crews, 164-11, Sentinel; 5, Marcus Evans, 163-00, Helena; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 160-00, Billings Skyview.

High jump — 1, Porter Gibbs, 6-02.00, Big Sky; 2, Jonas Sherman, 6-00.00, Butte; 3, Tate Kauffman, 6-00.00, Glacier; 4, Garret Coley, 6-00.00, Gallatin; 5, Cameron Tobiness, 5-10.00, Butte; 6, Zach Cramer, 5-10.00, Belgrade; 6, Tyler Moore, 5-10.00, CMR.

Pole vault — 1, Alex Brisko, 12-06.00, Helena Capital; 2, Aidan McGoldrick, 12-06.00, Belgrade; 3, Jaric Sparks, 12-00.00, Butte; 3, Jackson Barney, 12-00.00 SR, Glacier; 5, Corbin Luce, 12-00.00, Helena; 5, Gavin Vetter, 12-00.00, Butte

Long jump — 1, Garret Coley, 22-02.50, Gallatin; 2, Scott Klinker, 21-09.50, Great Falls; 3, Dylan Snyder, 21-01.75, Butte; 4, Colter Petre, 20-11.00, Helena; 5, Jase Applebee, 20-10.00, Bozeman; 5, Zach Cramer, 20-10.00, Belgrade.

Triple jump — 1, Tate Kauffman, 43-10.00, Glacier; 2, John Pyron, 42-08.50, Glacier; 3, Dylan Zink, 42-04.50, Flathead; 4, Jraden Hathaway, 42-00.00, Great Falls; 5, Louis Sanders, 41-08.00, Big Sky; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 41-05.25, Billings Skyview.

