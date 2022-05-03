Helena softball erases seven-run deficit in road win over Butte

Earlier this season, Helena High lost to Butte by 10 runs and the game was ended in just five innings.

That was the result in Helena. But when the two teams met in Butte on Tuesday, the outcome was much different as the Bengals mashed 15 hits and plated 12 runs in a 12-10 win over the Bulldogs.

In the early going, it looked like Butte might run away with another win as the Bulldogs scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to grab an 8-2 lead over Helena High. After three full innings of play between the Western AA rivals, Helena found itself trailing 10-3.

That's when the Helena offense took over. The Bengals scored three runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to grab their first lead since the top of the first at 12-10. The play that finally got Helena over the hump in its quest to overcome the seven-run deficit was a three-run homer from Kendall Klemp in the sixth.

"I'm really proud of their grit," Helena head coach Ryan Schulte said. "They just kept chipping away at it."

Then nursing a two-run lead, Faith Howard, who came on in relief of starter Maloree English, sealed the deal with four straight scoreless innings to get the win for HHS. She ended up pitching five and one-third innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. She also struck out six Bulldogs.

"(Faith) came in and pitched really well," Schulte said. "She showed some great poise.

Klemp was one of six Helena batters to notch at least two hits in the win and every Bengal that registered an at-bat managed at least one hit. Joining Klemp with two hits were Madi Lamping, Brooke Richardson, Audri Aakre, Makenna Campbell and Ashley Koenig. Campbell also hit a home run in the win for Helena High and finished with a team-high four RBI. Kylee Wetzel, Ashlyn Lamping and English all finished with one hit each.

The Bengals who are 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the Western AA will be back at home on Friday and Saturday against Glacier and Flathead. The game on Friday night will start at 5:15 p.m. Saturday's first pitch is set for 11:45 a.m. Both games will be at Mihelish Field.

