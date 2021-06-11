Helena High's Amber Countryman headlines All-Area Softball team as Player of the Year

At the plate, or behind it, Helena High's Amber Countryman was a star during the 2021 softball season for the Bengals.

And that stellar play on both offense and defense earned her Player of the Year honors in the Independent Record's coverage area.

The senior set eight Helena High records this past season including for hits, batting average, home runs, runs, RBI, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. She hit.567 for the season with 11 home runs and helped HHS earn its way back to the Class AA state tournament.

Helena finished the season 13-13 and for her part, Countryman earned Western AA Defensive Player of the Year honors, which made her a no-brainer as the Player of the Year locally.

It was a big year for home runs, especially for the Bengals, who also had Brooke Richardson reach double-digits with 10 on her way to earning All-State honors.

The other All-State honoree in the area was Capital freshman Anna Cockhill, who tied a Bruins record with a .500 batting average, while also playing stellar at shortstop. She led Capital in seven offensive categories this season.

Cockhill was one of three Capital freshmen, along with Taylor Sayers and Kathryn Emmert to earn a spot on the All-Area team for the 2021 season.