Helena High softball wins fourth in a row, crushes Missoula Hellgate

The Helena High softball team has been playing with confidence lately and that carried over to the Bengals Western AA matchup Tuesday in Missoula against Hellgate.

Helena notched three wins last week over Butte, Flathead and Glacier and stayed hot thanks to a 23-1 rout of the Knights. The Bengals were credited with 16 hits in a game that was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Kylee Wetzel hit a home run for the second straight game as she finished with two hits and drove in five runs total. Her home run in the fifth was part of a nine-run inning.

Kendall Klemp and Marloree English both had three hits to pace Helena, while Wetzel, Brooke Richardson, Aakre and Ashley Koening each had two.

Kylee Gardipee had just one hit but it was a three-run homer; Klemp had a triple and Richardson, Aakre, Koenig and Kelleigh McKay all had one double each.

Wetzel led the Bengals with five RBI but Gardipee and Koenig were right behind her with three, followed by Klemp and McKay with two.

In the circle, Helena's pitching staff continued to impress and notched a third consecutive complete-game victory as Faith Howard, who got the win last Tuesday in Butte, threw five innings and allowed just one run on four hits. She also struck out 10.

Helena which is 8-7-1 overall and 7-3 in the Western AA, will take on Big Sky Friday in Missoula at 4:45 p.m.

