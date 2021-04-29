Helena High softball sweeps on the road in Butte

The Helena High softball team was supposed to travel to Butte much earlier in the season, however, weather delayed the trip.

But on Thursday, the Bengals finally made it to the Mining City for a doubleheader and in the end, the wait was worth it for Helena High, which swept the two-game set by winning 7-4 and 10-6.

In the first game between the two teams, Butte actually led the Bengals 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning. Yet, with their backs against the wall, Helena got hot at just the right time.

Hits by Amber Countryman and Brooke Ark allowed Helena to get within one, then a double from Faith Manibusan tied the score at 4-4, which set the stage for Alyssa Koenig.

With two outs and two runners on base, Koenig, who was 0-for-3 in the game, belted a three-run homer, putting Helena in front 7-4. Helena was able to hang on for the win and Maloree English was given the decision after shutting out Butte in the final two and one-third innings. Ark had two RBI, while Countryman and Reegan Walsh led the way with two hits each.

In the second game, Countryman did even more damage at the plate for the Bengals, blasting two home runs and getting three total hits in the 10-4 win.