Helena High softball sweeps in Missoula, Capital gets a split

The stretch run of the softball season is just around the corner and Thursday, on a sunny day in Missoula, the Helena High Bengals notched a pair of victories over Sentinel and Big Sky.
Sentinel, which is now 14-3 on the season, following a 4-3 win over Capital Thursday, saw its 10-game winning streak snapped by the Bengals, who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to knock off the Spartans 6-4. Helena followed that up with a 26-2 trouncing of Big Sky to improve to 11-6 overall.
Against the Spartans, Helena found itself down 4-2 with one out and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
That's when Reegan Walsh doubled home two runs to tie the game. Faith Manibusan put Helena in front thanks to a sac fly and in the bottom half of the inning, Maloree English capped an appearance with a shutout inning in the seventh to get the win after two innings on the mound. Walsh and Alyssa Koenig led Helena with two hits each.
Aiming for a sweep of the two games in Missoula, the Bengals scored 17 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to end run-rule Big Sky by 24. Brooke Ark was 4-for-4 with five RBI for Helena, while Amber Countryman hit a grand slam on her way to six RBI. She was 3-for-5 on the day. Koenig got the win on the mound after allowing just two runs and striking out two.
In its first game of the day, Capital racked up 18 hits, including three each from Jaedyn Kent, Kathryn Emmert and Talylor Sayers on its way to a 21-12 win over Big Sky.
Nyeala Herndon earned the win on the mound after allowing six runs in five innings of work. She managed two strike outs and also belted a home run in the first inning. Mackenzie Siegers also hit a home run in the fourth inning as the Bruins built a 14-6 advantage.
Sayers had a double, three hits and a team-high four RBI. Herndon drove in three runs and Anna Cockhill pitched in with two hits and two RBI.
In the Bruins second game of the day, Capital fell behind Sentinel, the team leading the Western AA right now, 4-0. But a home run from Lexi McNew aided a three-run rally over the final two innings.
However, it fell short and Sentinel hung on (4-3), dropping Capital's record to 11-6 on the season. Sayers and McNew combined to have four hits (two each) which were the only hits of the game for the road team.