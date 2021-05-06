Helena High softball sweeps in Missoula, Capital gets a split

The stretch run of the softball season is just around the corner and Thursday, on a sunny day in Missoula, the Helena High Bengals notched a pair of victories over Sentinel and Big Sky.

Sentinel, which is now 14-3 on the season, following a 4-3 win over Capital Thursday, saw its 10-game winning streak snapped by the Bengals, who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to knock off the Spartans 6-4. Helena followed that up with a 26-2 trouncing of Big Sky to improve to 11-6 overall.

Against the Spartans, Helena found itself down 4-2 with one out and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

That's when Reegan Walsh doubled home two runs to tie the game. Faith Manibusan put Helena in front thanks to a sac fly and in the bottom half of the inning, Maloree English capped an appearance with a shutout inning in the seventh to get the win after two innings on the mound. Walsh and Alyssa Koenig led Helena with two hits each.

Aiming for a sweep of the two games in Missoula, the Bengals scored 17 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to end run-rule Big Sky by 24. Brooke Ark was 4-for-4 with five RBI for Helena, while Amber Countryman hit a grand slam on her way to six RBI. She was 3-for-5 on the day. Koenig got the win on the mound after allowing just two runs and striking out two.