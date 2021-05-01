 Skip to main content
Helena High, Capital tennis enjoy success in Billings; Softball teams split in Kalispell
High School Roundup

The Helena High and Capital tennis teams made their way over to Billings on Saturday and it proved to be a successful road trip for both programs.

In duals against Billings Skyview and Billings West, Helena High won three of the matches between the boys and girls teams and tied another.

The Helena boys won both of their matches, knocking off West 5-3, as well as Skyview 6-2. The girls also went unbeaten on the day, earning a 6-2 win over West, before playing to a 4-4 tie against Skyview.

"We limped into Billings with injuries and illnesses and we came out with three wins and a tie," Helena High head coach Lance Bouchee said. "Everyone had some success. They kids just played their tails off and they are improving every match."

In the win over West, Helena forfeited two spots, but still won five of the six matches played. Will Johnson, Luke Donaldson and Logan Snarr all won in singles, while the duos of Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell, as well as Karson Stafaniak and Tanner Daunenhauer each won in straight sets in doubles. 

Against Skyview, Helena was down the same two spots, but swept the other six matches, which included a win from Dylan Maharg/Ethan Hayes. Johnson, Donaldson and Snarr each wrapped up 2-0 records on the day, as did Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell. Karson Stafaniak and Tanner Daunenhauer also boasted a 2-0 record on the day.

The Helena girls were down two doubles teams, but swept through singles against West, getting wins from Qayl Kujala, Annika Johnston, Keaton Normandy and Kimber Miller. Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos won in doubles for the Bengals, as did Maya Goetz and Liv Peterson to give HHS a 6-2 win.

Helena forfeited two doubles matches against Skyview but got wins from Hasquet/Santos and Goetz/Peterson as well as singles victories from Kujala and Johnston to earn a 4-4 draw with the Falcons.

Capital also had a stellar day in Billings winning three of its four matches. The Bruin girls defeated Skyview 5-3 and West 7-1, while the boys knocked off Skyview 5-3, before falling to West 6-2. 

"We had an excellent day in Billings," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "It was great to get a team win, with both the boys and girls beating Skyview. The girls swept West (minus a forfeited match for injury). We had to move some kids around for both boys and girls, so it was cool to see some kids at different spots, and getting wins at them."

Against Skyview, the girls used a 4-0 singles performance to knock off the Falcons 5-3. The boys actually lost three of four singles matches, with only No. 1 Ryan Ashley winning in straight sets (6-0, 6-0), but swept in doubles competition with the teams of Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shippley, Brady Arnold/Dylan Dobbins, Wes Rose/Carter Fehr and Kade O'Brian/Kevin LaChere all winning.

Against West, the Bruins got four wins in singles again from Regan Hanson, Catherine Burbidge, Kayla Bridges and Mara Flynn, who were all 2-0 on the day. The tandems of Lilian Keeton/Emma Hopkins, Sarah Kubicka/Abby Wiles, as well as Rachael Stacey/Elsie Ambroise also won with the only loss coming by forfeit in a 7-1 win over the Rams. 

The CHS boys got just two wins against West, with Ashley winning in singles, as well as the duo of Dobbins and Arnold in doubles. 

Softball 

Both the Bruins and Bengals were in Kalispell on Saturday, facing Glacier and Flathead and each team earned a split.

The Bengals dropped their first game to Glacier 7-3, before rebounding for an 8-5 win over Flathead to improve to 7-6 on the season overall.

Capital also went 1-1 on the day, falling to Glacier by the score of 11-9, which was on the heels of a 7-6 win over Flathead earlier in the day.

In the opening game for the Bengals, they were tied with Glacier 3-3 in the fifth inning, when the Wolfpack plated four runs in two innings, then held Helena scoreless in the sixth and seventh to wrap up the win.

Alyssa Koenig had two hits and two RBI in the loss for the Bengals. Amber Countryman, Faith Manibusan, Reegan Walsh, Kylee Wetzel and Brooke Richardson all had one hit each. Manisbuan got the the loss on the mound after allowing seven runs on seven hits.

In the second game against Flathead, Helena built a 6-1 lead, thanks in part to a fifth-inning home run by Richardson. Brooke Ark also started the scoring in the first for Helena High with an RBI double. 

Walsh also had a big game at the dish, notching four hits, a double and an RBI in the 8-5 win. Koenig got the win after surrendering just two runs on five hits in five innings pitched.

Maloree English helped close things out, pitching the final two innings, in addition to finishing with three hits. Ashlyn Lamping also contributed with three hits, while Manibusan and Countryman both had two.

In Capital's first game against Flathead, the Bruins fell behind 2-0, but scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then managed to hold on for the 7-6 win. 

Amanda Nettleton had two of the Bruins' five hits and one RBI. Anna Cockhill pitched in with one hit and two RBI. Nyeala Herndon got the win on the mound after allowing six runs and striking out eight.

Against Glacier, the Bruins flew out of the gates, scoring eight runs in the second inning to grab an 8-1 advantage thanks in part to a home run from Mackenzie Siegers. 

Yet, the Wolfpack scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning and eventually the score was tied 9-9 before Glacier added more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Trailing 11-9, the Bruins couldn't muster enough offense to tie the game and dropped to 8-5 on the season. 

Nettleton was 4-for-4 in the loss; Taylor Sayers added three hits and an RBI, while Cockhill had two hits and an RBI as well in the loss. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Local results

Girls

Helena Capital 5, Billings Skyview 3

Singles: Regan Hanson, Capital, d. Sarah Abeyta, 6-1, 6-0; Catherine Burbidge, Capital, d. Sydney Luderitz, 6-3, 6-3; Kayla Bridges, Capital, d. Tiann Lubkeman, 6-1, 6-2; Mara Flynn, Capital, d. Ava Williams, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Ava Roe/Amine Bailey, Skyview, d. Miranda Sheafor/Abby Wiles, 6-4, 3-2 (default); Bekah Light/Leah Light, Skyview, d. Emma Hopkins/Lilian Keeton, 6-3, 1-6, 12-10; Keera Bowers/Brooklyn Helmer, Skyview, d. Catherine Burbidge/Sarah Kubicka, NA; Rachael Stacey/Elsie Ambrose, Capital, d. Emilie Stubson/Zoey Franco, 6-2, 7-5.

Billings Skyview 4, Helena 4

Singles: Qayl Kujala, Helena, d. Sydney Luderitz, 6-0, 6-2; Annika Johnson, Helena, d. Sarah Abeyta, 6-2, 6-1; Ava Roe, Skyview, d. Keaton Normandy, 6-2, 6-4; Amine Bailey, Skyview, d. Kimber Miller, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: Emma Hasquet/Eva Santos, Helena, d. Leah Light/Bekah Light, 6-0, 6-0; Brooklyn Helmer/Zoey Franco, Skyview, won; Keera Bowers/Emilie Stubson, Skyvgiew, won; Maya Goerz/Liv Peterson, Helena, d. Tiann Lubkerman/Ava Williams, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Boys

Helena Capital 5, Billings Skyview 3

Singles: Ryan Ashley, Capital, d. Chris Piccioni, 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Pearson, Skyview, d. Gabe Sova, 6-0, 6-0; Ridge Wohler, Skyview, d. Logan Marsh, 6-0, 6-0; Keaton Miller, Skyview, d. Henry Lay, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shipley, Capital, d. Ryan Senitte/Josh Ebel, 6-0, 6-1; Brody Arnold/Dillon Dobbins, Capital, d. Tyler LeFevre/Jaden Jones, 2-6, 6-4 (10-5); Carter Fehr/Wes Rose, Capital, d. Gavin Jefferson/Brennen Wilson, 6-4, 6-1; Kode O'Brian/Kevin LaCheve, Capital, d. Braeden Partridge/Caige Bjornstad, 6-1, 6-3.

Helena 6, Skyview 2

Singles: Will Johnson, Helena, d. Keaton Miller, 6-4, 6-0; Luke Donalson, Helena, d. Chris Piccioni, 6-3, 6-1; Caige Bjornstad. Skyview, won by forfeit; Logan Snarr, Helena, d. Tyler LeFevre, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Ethan Hayes/Dylan Maharg, Helena, d. Ridge Wohler/Tyler Pearson, 6-3, 4-6, (10-1); Health Caldwell/Hunter Cardwell, Helena, d. Josh Ebel/Ryan Senitte, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6); Karson Stafiniak/Tanner Davenhauer, Helena, d. Jaden Jones/Braeden Partridge, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, (10-1); Gavin Jefferson/Brennen Wilson, Skyview, won by forfeit.

Thursday

Track

Helena Capital at Big Sky

Boys

100: 1. Will Ward 11.73aSR Big Sky and 10 Dylan Graham 11.73a Helena Capital; 3. 12 Kade Olson 12.00a Big Sky.

200: 1. 12 Will Ward 23.76a Big Sky; 2. 10 Hayden Opitz 24.13aPR Helena Capital; 3. 9 Aiden Marceau 24.70a Big Sky.

400: 1. 11 Luke Sullivan 52.30aPR Helena Capital; 2. 11 Jacob Curry 54.18aPR Helena Capital; 3. 10 Ian Flynn 55.54aPR Helena Capital

800: 1. 10 Wyatt Stout 2:11.48a Big Sky; 2. 10 Kinser Lyman 2:19.62aPR Helena Capital; 3. 10 James Lund 2:21.97aPR Helena Capital

1,600: 1. 10 Brody Romano 5:01.61aPR Helena Capital; 2. 10 Keiran Boyle 5:03.80aPR Helena Capital; 3. 9 Oliver Simianer 5:10.75a Big Sky

3,200: 1. 10 Brody Romano 10:55.83a Helena Capital; 2. 9 Jaret Dushin 11:44.04a Helena Capital; 3. 9 Conner Manion 11:46.04aPR Big Sky

110 hurdles: 1. 12 Eli Broome 16.16aSR Big Sky; 2. 10 Nick Michelotti 16.95a Helena Capital; 3. 12 Ben Bomgaars 16.99aPR Helena Capital

300 hurdles: 1. 10 Nick Michelotti 42.54a Helena Capital; 2. 10 Matthew Moreni 44.77a Helena Capital; 3. 9 Tuff Adams 44.78aPR Helena Capital

4x100: 1. Relay Team 45.58a Helena Capital; 2. Relay Team 46.41a Big Sky; 3. Relay Team 47.01a Big Sky

4x400: 1. Relay Team 3:34.17a Big Sky; 2. Relay Team 3:37.32a Helena Capital; 3. Relay Team 3:52.90a Big Sky

Shot Put: 1. 11 Chaise Meyer 46-01.00 Big Sky; 2. 12 Colter Janacaro 44-09.00 Big Sky; 3. 10 Talon Marsh 39-10.00 Helena Capital

Discus: 1. 11 Dylan Cunningham 141-05 Helena Capital; 2. 11 Jamey Michelotti 123-09PR Helena Capital; 3. 9 Cole Dawes 114-08 Helena Capital

Javelin: 1. 10 Talon Marsh 137-00 Helena Capital; 2. - Cole Sandberg 135-01 Big Sky; 3. 10 Austin Buehler 129-02PR Helena Capital

High Jump: 1. 11 Caden Bateman 6-00.00 Big Sky; 2. 11 Hunter Cronenwett 6-00.00PR Helena Capital; 3. 12 Mitch Muralt 5-04.00 Big Sky

Pole Vault: 1. 11 Alex Brisko 14-00.00 Helena Capital; 2. 12 Josh Smalley 14-00.00 Big Sky; 3. 11 Bridger Weirson 12-06.00 Big Sky

Long Jump: 1. 11 Louis Sanders 19-02.50 Big Sky; 2. 12 Kyle Willliams 19-00.00 Big Sky; 3. 10 Drew Paxton 17-06.00 Big Sky

Triple Jump: 1. 11 Louis Sanders 39-09.00 Big Sky; 2. 9 Oliver Simianer 38-11.50PR Big Sky; 3. 10 Jack Drynan 36-04.00 Helena Capital

GIRLS

100: 1. 9 Kathryn Sheridan 13.06aPR Helena Capital; 2. 11 Gabbie Hasskamp 13.24a Big Sky; 3. 11 Laurissa Wekkin 13.63a Big Sky

200: 1. 9 Kathryn Sheridan 26.35aPR Helena Capital; 2. 11 Hadlea Fred 26.86aSR Big Sky; 3. 9 Hailey Burger 27.23aPR Helena Capital

400: 1. 11 Hadlea Fred 1:03.81aPR Big Sky; 2. 12 Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh 1:04.23aPR Helena Capital; 3. 12 Ella Krumm 1:05.57aSR Helena Capital

800: 1. 10 Noel Migliaccio 2:32.45a Big Sky; 2. 9 Lilian Grady 2:42.04a Helena Capital; 3. 9 Kaitlin Bartleson 2:55.19a Helena Capital

1,600: 1. 11 Freya Jones 6:04.09aSR Big Sky; 2. 9 Zilya Pestel 6:06.48aPR Big Sky; 3. 10 Cadence Hatten 6:13.71aPR Helena Capital

3,200: 1. 10 Emma Compton 12:46.24aPR Helena Capital; 2. 11 Ella Shropshire 13:47.31a Helena Capital; 3. 11 Heather Magera 16:06.19a Helena Capital

100 hurdles: 1. 12 Keara Burgess 16.26a Big Sky; 2. 12 Grace Denman 17.23a Big Sky; 3. 10 Mikayla Hall 17.39a Helena Capital

300 hurdles: 1. 12 Keara Burgess 46.22a Big Sky; 2. 9 Isabelle Linder 50.03aPR Helena Capital; 3. 10 Kayla Parriman 50.47a Helena Capital

4x100: 1. Relay Team 50.78a Helena Capital; 2. Relay Team 50.89a Big Sky; 3. Relay Team 55.30a Helena Capital

4x400: 1. Relay Team 4:09.40a Helena Capital; 2. Relay Team 4:21.82a Big Sky; 3. Relay Team 4:26.99a Helena Capital

Shot Put: 1. 12 Amy Chilcote 31-01.50PR Big Sky; 2. 11 Jaida Green 30-10.50PR Helena Capital; 3. 12 Amanda Haab 29-11.00 Helena Capital

Discus: 1. 12 Amanda Haab 110-10 Helena Capital; 2. 12 Dani Bartsch 100-06PR Helena Capital; 3. 12 Avery McGuirl 96-02PR Big Sky

Javelin: 1. 12 Carlie Gross 116-09PR Helena Capital; 2. 12 Audrey Hofer 112-04 Helena Capital; 3. 12 Paige Bartsch 110-01 Helena Capital

High Jump: 1. 12 Paige Bartsch 5-03.00 Helena Capital; 2. 12 Carlie Gross 4-09.00 Helena Capital and 11 Molly Harmon 4-09.00 Helena Capital

Pole Vault: 1. 11 Libby Hansen 10-06.00 Helena Capital; 2. 12 Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh 10-06.00PR Helena Capital; 3. 11 Kayton Belzer 8-06.00PR Helena Capital

Long Jump: 1. 11 Gabbie Hasskamp 15-07.50 Big Sky and 11 Libby Hansen 15-07.50 Helena Capital; 3. 12 Grace Denman 15-07.25PR Big Sky

Triple Jump: 1. 11 Gabbie Hasskamp 34-01.00PR Big Sky; 2. 10 Abigail Bignell 32-01.00PR Helena Capital; 3. 10 Michenna George 32-00.50 Big Sky

Tennis

Boys

Hellgate 6, Helena 2

Singles: Sebastian Silverstein, Hg, def. Luke Donaldson, 6-4, 5-7, 10-2; Will Johnson, Hn, def. Leslie Park, 6-2, 6-0; Cyrus Kiely, Hg, def. Erik Callery, 406, 6-3, 10-3; River Adkins, Hg, won default.

Doubles: Chris Ledyard/Ethan Schroeder, Hg, def. Ethan Hayes/Dillon Maharg, 6-1, 6-0; Heath Caldwell/Hunter Cromwell, Hn, def. Zach Johnson, Griffin Richter, 6-4, 6-4; Julian Bain/Simon Silverstein, Hg, def. Karsen Stefanick/Tanner Dauenhauer, 6-3, 6-2; Quin Heggan/Liam Vetter, Hg, def. Parker Vists/Logan Snarr, 6-1, 7-5.

Hellgate 5, Helena Capital 3

Singles: Ryan Ashley, C, def. Park, 6-1, 6-1; S. Silverstein, Hg, def. Gabe Sova, 6-0, 6-0; Kiely, Hg, def. Logan Marsh, 6-0, 6-0; Adkins, Hg, def. Wes Rose, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shipley, C, def. Ledyard/Schroeder, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Brady Arnold/Dylan Dobbins, C, def. Richter/Johnson, 6-4, 2-6, 11-9; Bain/S. Silverstein, Hg, def. John Settle/Carter Fehr, 6-4, 6-3; Oliver Hansen/Bryson Jay, Hg, def. Kade O'Brian/Henry Lay, 6-2, 6-0.

Girls

Helena 5, Hellgate 3

Singles: Qayl Kugala, Hn, def. Brooke Best, 6-4, 6-4; Annika Johnson, Hn, def. Sophia Grenarois, 6-0, 6-1; Keaton Normandy, Hn, def. Anna Ward, 6-3, 7-5; Chloe McCullough, Hg, def. Ayla Silvonen, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Emma Hasquet/Eva Santon, Hn, def. Lilly Wright/Ashley Young, 6-1, 6-7, 10-7; Piper Speidel/Kennedy McCullough, Hg, def. Natalie Sieburn/Moen Blaise, 6-3, 6-3; Mackayla Kennedy-Harris/Bailey Sayer, Hg, def. Maya Goetz/Liz Peterson, 7-6 (5), 6-0; Hannah Romney/Kimber Miller, Hn, def. Lucy Johnston/Mabel DeGrandpre, 6-4, 6-1.

Helena Capital 5, Hellgate 3

Singles: Regan Hanson, C, def. Best, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9; Catherine Burbidge, C, def. Grenarois, 6-3, 6-0; Kayla Bridges, C, def. Ward, 6-1, 6-2; Mara Flynn, C, def. Ava Saltzman, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Wright/Young, Hg, def. Miranda Sheafor, 6-1, 6-2; K. McCullough/Spiedel, Hg, def. Ana Salyards/Sarah Kubicka, 7-5, 6-0; Sayler/Kennedy-Harris, Hg, def. Emma Hopkins/Lillian Keaton, 6-4, 6-3; Rachael Stacey/Elsie Ambrose, C, def. Jamie Nibbel/Johnston, 6-4, 6-0.

