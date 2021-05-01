Helena High, Capital tennis enjoy success in Billings; Softball teams split in Kalispell

In the second game against Flathead, Helena built a 6-1 lead, thanks in part to a fifth-inning home run by Richardson. Brooke Ark also started the scoring in the first for Helena High with an RBI double.

Walsh also had a big game at the dish, notching four hits, a double and an RBI in the 8-5 win. Koenig got the win after surrendering just two runs on five hits in five innings pitched.

Maloree English helped close things out, pitching the final two innings, in addition to finishing with three hits. Ashlyn Lamping also contributed with three hits, while Manibusan and Countryman both had two.

In Capital's first game against Flathead, the Bruins fell behind 2-0, but scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then managed to hold on for the 7-6 win.

Amanda Nettleton had two of the Bruins' five hits and one RBI. Anna Cockhill pitched in with one hit and two RBI. Nyeala Herndon got the win on the mound after allowing six runs and striking out eight.

Against Glacier, the Bruins flew out of the gates, scoring eight runs in the second inning to grab an 8-1 advantage thanks in part to a home run from Mackenzie Siegers.