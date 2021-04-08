Helena High, Capital softball teams swept in Great Falls

The Helena Capital and Helena High softball teams were each on the road in Great Falls on Thursday to take on Great Falls High and CMR.

Both the Bengals and Bruins entered the day with 2-0 records, but both suffered setbacks in the Electric City as each team was swept by the Bison and Rustlers.

Capital opened its two-game trip against Great Falls High and quickly fell behind 11-1 after three innings on the way to a 16-3 defeat.

The Bruins allowed 13 hits and 16 runs to the Bison. Kathryn Emmert and Anna Cockhill each had two hits in the loss for CHS; Emmert also added an RBI. Nyeala Herndon also notched a home run and an RBI.

In the second game, Capital got its offense going, getting 15 hits and scoring 11 runs, however, CMR was credited with 19 hits and plated 21 runs in an 21-11 win.

Lexi McNew was 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in four runs, with all of them coming on a grand slam in the third inning. Taylor Sayers added three hits and three RBI, while Jenna Priddy pitched in with two hits and an RBI.

In its first game, Helena High grabbed an early lead against CMR, but surrendered runs in the first five innings and allowed 13 hits in a 12-6 defeat.