It only took Helena five innings to knock off the Bozeman Hawks 17-3 in Class AA softball action Tuesday at Mihelish Field.

The Bengals (6-0) continued their offensive tear with an effort that included three home runs. Two of them were hit by Brooke Richardson, who now has four long bombs this season. On Tuesday, she homered twice, notched three hits and drove in four runs.

Helena had 18 hits total and scored 17 runs in the first four innings. Rylie Schlepp took care of things in the circle, allowing three runs on two hits and struck out seven to get the win.

Kylee Gardipee also went yard in the win for Helena High. She notched a double and drove in two runs. Ashley Koenig, Maloree English and Kalley May all finished with two hits each, while Makenna Campbell finished with three.

Capital (6-0) also made quick work of Hellgate in Missoula on Tuesday, defeating the Knights 21-0. The Bruins scored 12 runs in the first inning and eight in the second before it was called after three. Anna Cockhill had a double and three RBI in the win. Cecily Blaz also managed a hit and three RBI as the Bruins had 11 different players score runs and nine get at least one hit.