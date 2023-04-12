The East Helena softball team was on the road on Wednesday and notched their third win of the season thanks to a 19-4 trouncing of Stevensville.

Stevensville opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning and plated two runs before the Vigilantes were able to score three in the top of the second. The Yellowjackets tied things up with a run in the second and tacked on another in th third to go in front 4-3 heading to the top of the fourth.

That's when East Helena broke the game open. Maddie Surginer broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single and then next batter, Belle Surginer blasted a two-run home run to make 7-4 EHHS.

The score stayed that way until the top of the sixth inning when East Helena brought home 12 runs. Rilie Stephenson drove in two runs on a single, making it 11-4 Vigilantes. They tacked on eight more runs before it was over. The game was ended after the sixth due to the 10-run rule.

Belle Surginer got the win for East Helena and limited Stevensville to four runs on eight hits in addition to 10 strikeouts.

The starting pitcher also notched three hits, a home run and three RBI. Ella Pickett was 4-for-5 in the win and also notched two RBI. Nine different Vigilantes had hits and seven scored runs.

EHHS will host Frenchtown on Saturday at 12 p.m.