Even though we are more than halfway through April, the spring weather still won't relent.

Helena High and Capital were supposed to take part in the Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Track and Field Invite on Friday in Butte, but it was canceled due to weather. Both teams were set to be in Great Falls at the Optimist Track Invite in Great Falls on, yet it was also canceled.

The crosstown softball game is also still scheduled for Saturday in Helena, however, the start times were changed. The JV game between the Bengals and Bruins will now start at 2 p.m. The Varsity game will start at 4 p.m. at Mihelish Field.

Speaking of softball, the East Vigilantes rolled to a 24-1 win over Browning Friday. The Vigilantes scored nine runs in the top of the first, 12 in the second and tacked on another in the third to run-rule the Indians 24-1.

Belle Surginer got the win for East Helena after one scoreless inning in the circle. She notched three strikeouts. Ella Pickett had three hits, a double, and four RBI. Surginer added a hit and two RBI as well.

Both the Capital and Helena tennis teams will also be stuck at home on Saturday as duals against Billings West and Skyview for both teams in Billings were canceled.