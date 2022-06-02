Capital sweeps Western AA Player of the Year awards in softball

After winning the Western AA regular-season championship and bringing home a third-place trophy from the Class AA state tournament, the Capital Bruins deserved to dominate the Western AA's postseason awards and they did.

The Bruins had four players earn all-state honors in Class AA as well as making First-Team All-Conference in the Western AA. They were pitcher Nyeala Herndon, shortshop Anna Cockhill, as well as a pair of outfielders in Ashley King and Kathryn Emmert.

Herndon was also named the Western AA's Defensive Player of the Year after posting a 15-3 record with a 2.11 ERA this season in 109 innings of work. The junior struck out 155 batters and allowed opponents to bat just .202.

Herndon threw 1,770 pitches for Capital this season and was an integral part of CHS taking third at the state tournament. Herndon was also a better than .300 hitter but the Offensive Player of the Year award in the Western AA went to Cockhill who hit .447 with an on-base percentage of .584.

Cockhill not only led the Bruins in home runs with seven, she was also second on the team in doubles and RBI, while leading the team in runs, walks drawn and also stolen bases.

Emmert also had a stellar season for CHS and hit .477 at the plate, as well as leading the Bruins in both doubles and RBI. King led Capital in batting average (.506) while also ranking second in runs, second in doubles and third in RBI.

Sophomore Taylor Sayers also earned Second-Team All-Conference honors in the Western AA. Bella Glowacki was honorable mention.

Helena which also made it to state this past season, had six players earn their way onto the first or second team. Freshman pitcher Faith Howard was stellar in the circle and earned herself all-state recognition with a 6-3 record and a 3.9 ERA. She also struck out 88 batters in 63 innings of work.

Catcher Kendall Klemp was also all-state for Helena High. She had just two errors on defense and also led the Bengals in home runs (5) and RBI (25) as well as an average of .431.

Brooke Richardson (first base), Ashley Koenig (2B), Ashlyn Lamping (outfield) and Maloree English (outfield) also earned second-team honors in the Western AA. Kylee Wetzel was also given an honorable mention.

