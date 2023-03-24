Spring sports are underway in the Helena area and the first spring action for local teams took place on Friday as the Capital Bruins and Helena Bengals traveled to Billings to take on Senior and Skyview in non-conference doubleheaders.

Capital, the third-place finisher in Class AA last season, opened the year with a 14-3 win over Billings Skyview, and also claimed a 7-0 victory over Billings Senior.

Nyeala Herndon picked up where she left off from a season ago throwing seven innings of shutout ball against Senior and allowing just two hits while striking out eight.

The Bruins plated runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Kathryn Emmert drove in two runs in the sixth with a single, while Kate Drynan also drove in two runs in the win and had a RBI single in the sixth. Anna Cockhill and Paige O'Mara also had two hits each in the win but it was Belle Glowacki who led CHS with three hits total.

In the season opener, the Bruins notched 16 hits and scored nine runs in the top of the third inning. Herndon got the win in that one as well, despite not starting. She pitched three innings of relief and didn't allow a run. She did surrender two hits and struck out six.

Emmert and Glowacki each had three hits in the win for Capital. Glowacki also drove home three runs thanks to three doubles. O'Mara also had a double and drove in three runs. Cockhill pitched in with two hits and two RBIs, as did Herndon, who matched that total in the victory.

Helena High also notched two wins in Billings. The Bengals knocked off Billings Senior by a score of 7-2 thanks to a dominant showing on the mound by Faith Howard, who allowed two runs and three hits in a complete-game win. She also struck out 13 Broncs in the process.

Howard also hit a home run in the win for the Bengals. Kailey May led the way at the plate with two hits and an RBI.

Helena followed it up with a 11-3 win over Billings Skyview. Rylie Schlepp got the win after going seven innings on the bump, allowing nine hits and just three runs. She also struck out 10 Falcons.

Kendall Klemp, Kylee Gardipee, Maloree English, and Makenna Campbell all had two hits each in the way. English, Klemp and May all drove in two runs in the win for HHS which is 2-0 to start the season.

As far local baseball, the East Helena Vigilantes will take on Browning tomorrow in Helena for a doubleheader.

The season was supposed to start last week for East Helena and also earlier this week, but there have been multiple delays due to the weather. The first pitch for the doubleheader will go out at 11 a.m. at Ryan Field in Helena.