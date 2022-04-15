Bengals, Bruins sweep their way through Flathead, Glacier in softball

Two Helena High pitchers, Rylie Schlepp and Maloree English combined to one-hit Kalispell on Friday in a 15-0 win over Flathead for the Bengals in just five innings.

Schlepp pitched the first four innings for Helena and was stellar on the mound, limiting the Braves to just one hit, while striking out six batters. English came on for an inning in relief and struck out the side to end things in the fifth.

Offensively, the Bengals were credited with 12 hits. They also took advantage of five errors by the Bravettes as they scored six in the top of the first and four more in the second to grab a 10-0 lead.

Kylee Wetzel and Ashlyn Lamping both notched a team-high three hits in addition to driving in a run. Madi Lamping also went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs. Audri Aakre also pitched in with two hits and two RBI. Kalley May, English and Kendall Klump all managed one hit each. Campbell and Klemp were also credited with two RBI each.

The Bengals then completed their road trip to Kalispell with a second Western AA win as Helena took down Glacier 8-2 in the second game of the day. Faith Howard got a complete-game victory for Helena and notched 10 strikeouts in the process. Howard allowed two runs in the first inning, but didn't allow any more.

Helena grabbed the lead in the third inning on a RBI double by Ashley Lamping, who then tripled in a run in the fifth, pushing Helena's lead to 5-2. HHS added three runs in the sixth, one on a Brooke Richardson double, then hung on for the win after allowing just two hits to the Wolfpack. Helena is now 2-1 in the Western AA and 3-4 overall.

Bruins sweep too

Capital was also in Kalispell on Friday and the Bruins also took home two wins, the first of which came over Glacier by a score of 5-1, followed by an 11-0 win over Flathead.

Nyeala Herndon dazzled on the mound for the Bruins and tossed a complete game, while allowing just three hits and striking out six for the win. Capital managed just four hits, but it was enough to plate two runs in the third and fourth innings.

Capital led 2-0 in the third and extended that lead on an RBI triple by Anna Cockhill. Kathryn Emmert, Taylor Sayers and Amanda Nettleton each drove in runs in the win for CHS.

In the next game of the day against Flathead, Capital set the tone early on a home run by Cockhill who went 2-for-2 with four RBI. Herndon, Cockhill and Sayers also drove in runs and for the second straight game, Herndon was dominant on the mound.

She got the win after striking out four in three innings of work. She didn't allow a run or a hit. Nettleton also pitched two scoreless innings and Emmert also came on in relief to finish off the shutout.

The Bruins are now 3-0 in the Western AA and 4-2 overall.

East Helena hosting Frenchtown

After notching their first-ever varsity win last weekend, the East Helena (1-2) softball team will be back at home on Saturday against Frenchtown.

The Vigilantes were on the road on Thursday night and dropped a game against Corvallis 20-9. Belle Surginer had two hits and three RBI in the loss for East Helena. Nieva Sobrepena-George and Madison Hogue each had home runs too.

The first pitch is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday in East Helena.

