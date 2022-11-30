Trey Moseman takes second All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year award

The Helena Capital Bruins only lost one game during the regular season and capped a stellar season with a sweep of Helena High by a combined score of 14-0.

The Bruins also won 10 matches during the regular season and received a bye into the Class AA quarterfinals where they were upset by Billings Senior.

While the season didn't end the way CHS wanted, it shouldn't take away from a stellar regular season and one that was spearheaded by Trey Moseman, who became the first Capital High boys soccer player to win the Western AA Player of the Year award since 2006.

Moseman is a now a three-time all-state selection after receiving the honor once again in 2021 and this season he scored seven goals and dished out three assists, although his impact on the game was much bigger than the numbers indicate, which is why the Western AA coaches voted him the best player in the conference.

It's also why he is the All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the second straight season after also winning the award as a sophomore in 2021. The Bruins took up 10 of the 11 spots on the 2022 All-Area team and here's a look at the full team with stats and postseason honors.

2022 IR All-Area Boys Soccer

Trey Moseman, Capital, jr.

Three-time All-State midfielder; Western AA Player of the Year; 7 goals, 3 assists, 17 points; Led team to conference runner-up; 2021 IR Player of the Year

Dane Quinn, Capital, jr.

All-State keeper; Anchored conference’s No. 2 defense with 5 shutouts

Gunnar Shumate, Capital, jr.

All-State forward; Conference runners-up leading scorer, 11 goals, 10 assists, 32 points; Led team to school-record 66 goals

Liam McAdams, Capital, jr.

All-State defender; 4 goals, 1 assist, 9 points; Helped CHS to conference’s No. 2 defense

Izaak Ramirez, Capital, jr.

All-Conference defender; 1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points; Helped CHS to conference’s No. 2 defense

Luke Ruch, Helena, so.

All-Conference defender

Nate Wilcox, Capital, so.

All-Conference midfielder; 4 goals, 10 assists, 14 points; Part of CHS’ No. 2 conference offense

Josiah Bibeau, Capital, jr.

HM All-Conference midfielder; Conference runners-up No. 2 scorer, 10 goals, 5 assists, 25 points

Tizer Kazmierowski, Capital, jr.

HM All-Conference midfielder; Conference runners-up No. 3 scorer, 10 goals, 2 assists, 22 points

Jacob Jost, Capital, so.

HM All-Conference forward; 5 goals, 9 assists, 19 points; Part of CHS’ No. 2 conference offense

Finnegan Daly-Mast, Capital, sr.

Forward; 5 goals, 2 assists, 12 points; Part of CHS’ No. 2 conference offense

Honorable Mention

Dylan Reichert, CHS; Lewis Peterson, HHS; Fletcher Buck, HHS; Bridger Leeflang, CHS