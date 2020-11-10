Multiple Helena High, Capital boys and girls soccer players earn all-state, all-conference

The Helena High girls soccer team came up just short of winning the Class AA state championship and their talent was reflected in the postseason awards released earlier this week.

The Bengals, who fell in the state championship match 1-0 to Kalispell Glacier, put three players on the Class AA all-state team, as well as three others on the Western AA all-conference team.

Juniors Rachel Plaster and Elsa Grebenc were both named all-state in Class AA after scoring a team-high nine goals each during the regular season. Joining them on the all-state team was defender Kaiya Newby. All three players are juniors.

Quinn Bendetti, another junior defender was named all-conference, as were two freshmen forwards, Avery Kraft, who also scored nine goals this season and Logan Todorovich. Helena Capital senior Jaymee Sheridan was also named all-conference in the Western AA.

On the boys side of things, Helena High also had two players earn all-state honors: Jacob Demmons and Shaun O'Brien. Demmons scored 12 goals for the Bengals this season, a team high and O'Brien was vital as a defender.