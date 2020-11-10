Multiple Helena High, Capital boys and girls soccer players earn all-state, all-conference

The Helena High girls soccer team came up just short of winning the Class AA state championship and their talent was reflected in the postseason awards released earlier this week.
The Bengals, who fell in the state championship match 1-0 to Kalispell Glacier, put three players on the Class AA all-state team, as well as three others on the Western AA all-conference team.
Juniors Rachel Plaster and Elsa Grebenc were both named all-state in Class AA after scoring a team-high nine goals each during the regular season. Joining them on the all-state team was defender Kaiya Newby. All three players are juniors.
Quinn Bendetti, another junior defender was named all-conference, as were two freshmen forwards, Avery Kraft, who also scored nine goals this season and Logan Todorovich. Helena Capital senior Jaymee Sheridan was also named all-conference in the Western AA.
On the boys side of things, Helena High also had two players earn all-state honors: Jacob Demmons and Shaun O'Brien. Demmons scored 12 goals for the Bengals this season, a team high and O'Brien was vital as a defender.
Helena Capita's Henry Lauerman was the only Bruin to make the all-state team in Class AA. He earned his way on as a keeper. Bruin seniors Auggie Tupper and Eli Voss both received all-conference honors as did Dylan Maharg, Russell Wells and Josh Wilcox of Helena High.
Class AA soccer
East
Boys
Player of the Year: Hadyn Koch, Billings Senior
All-state
Carter Evans, Bozeman; Drew Johnson, Bozeman; Will Kaiser, Bozeman; Nolan Robbins, Bozeman; Sam Robinson, Bozeman; Nikolas Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin; Gavin Groshelle, Great Falls; Trevin Smith, Great Falls; Simon Rolfson, Billings Senior; Trey Draayer, Billings Senior; Taylor Moore, Billings Skyview.
All-conference
Sam Waller, Belgrade; Malachi Allen, Bozeman; Josh Angell, Bozeman; Soren Turoski, Bozeman; Max Burke, Bozeman Gallatin; Aden Lyle, Gallatin; Tyler Nyquist, Bozeman Gallatin; Jacob Murray, Great Falls; Seth D'Ambrosia, Billings Senior; Teylor Ronish, Billings Senior; Dax Wilson, Billings Senior; Ethan Wynia, Billings Senior; Evan Ruff, Billings Skyview; Logan Brown, Billings West; Finley LeFevre, Billings West; Quin Pawiroredjo, Billings West.
Honorable mention: Henry Robinson, Bozeman; Reece Macintosh, Great Falls; Jay Nedrow, Billings Skyview; Aidan Morgan, Billings Skyview; Matt McGraw, Great Falls CMR; Jake LaCasse, Great Falls CMR.
Girls
Player of the Year: Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin
All-state
Darby Hannan, Bozeman; Sami Murphy, Bozeman; Macie McElhenney, Great Falls; Eliza Bentler, Billings Senior; Mila Allison, Billings Skyview; Sydney Robbins, Billings Skyview; Kendell Ellis, Billings West; Emma Lensing, Billings West; Bella Murphy, Billings West; Sophie Sievertsen, Billings West.
All-conference
Dalani Brayton, Belgrade; A.J. Battle, Bozeman; Miles Al-Chokhachy, Bozeman; Payton Putnam, Bozeman; Ana Schell, Bozeman; Elizabeth Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR; Madison Anderson, Bozeman Gallatin; Indigo Andresen, Bozeman Gallatin; Hallie Thompson, Great Falls; Jenna Wagner, Billings Senior; Charlize Davis, Billings Skyview; Emily Gipe, Billings Skyview; Julia Mader, Billings Skyview; Courtnie Gagnon, Billings West; Avery Kimmel; Billings West; Mary Speare, Billings West.
Honorable mention: Peyton Robertson, Belgrade; Tessa Scott, Bozeman Gallatin; Anslee Klinefelter, Great Falls; Rylee Schei, Great Falls; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior; Chloe Davies, Billings West.
West
Boys
Player of the Year: Beckett Arthur, Missoula Hellgate
All-state
Henry Lauerman, Helena Capital; Diego Mendoza, Kalispell Glacier; Eli Mildren, Kalispell Glacier; Braden Nitschelm, Kalispell Glacier; Jacob Demmons, Helena; Shaun O'Brien, Helena; Marcus Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; Reggie Duce, Missoula Hellgate; Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Missoula Hellgate; Hunter Chatriand, Missoula Sentinel; Tait Kuchenbrod, Missoula Sentinel.
All-conference
Isen Padbury, Butte; Auggie Tupper, Helena Capital; Eli Voss, Helena Capital; Arsen Sokolv, Kalispell Flathead; Ethan Vandenbosch, Kalispell Flathead; Zane Elliot, Kalispell Glacier; Burke Fox, Kalispell Glacier; Ethan Hayes, Helena; Dylan Maharg, Helena; Russell Wells, Helena; Josh Wilcox, Helena; Felix Hahn, Missoula Hellgate; Jonah Teasdale, Missoula Hellgate; Camdin Dirnberger, Missoula Sentinel; Jayce Gerstle, Missoula Sentinel; Aaron Stanicar, Missoula Sentinel.
Honorable mention: Colton Case, Butte; Kyler Kukay, Butte; Sullivan Coggens, Kalispell Glacier; Jon Pyron, Kalispell Glacier; Alex Levchenko, Missoula Sentinel.
Girls
Player of the year: Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier
All-state
Mazey Kasberg, Missoula Big Sky; Skyleigh Thompson, Kalispell Flathead; Madison Becker, Kalispell Glacier; Emily Cleveland, Kalispell Glacier; Elsa Grebenc, Helena; Rachael Plaster, Helena; Kaiya Newby, Helena; Sophia Pierce, Missoula Hellgate; Clara Tallent, Missoula Hellgate; Faith Marshall, Missoula Sentinel; Karlee Sperry, Missoula Sentinel.
All-conference
Miya Nash, Missoula Big Sky; Christiana Beierle, Butte; Jaymee Sheridan, Helena Capital; Tessa Smith, Kalispell Flathead; Lilly Tanko, Kalispell Flathead; Reagan Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier; Ady Powell, Kalispell Glacier; Quinn Bendetti, Helena; Avery Kraft, Helena; Logan Todorovich, Helena; Carmen Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; Lucia Baker, Missoula Hellgate; Lilly Allen, Missoula Sentinel; Kassidy Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel; Haley Wolsky, Missoula Sentinel.
Honorable mention: Paige Mickelson, Missoula Big Sky; Quincy Morrison, Missoula Big Sky; Isabella Svihl, Missoula Big Sky; Kassidy Carlson, Butte; Madalynn Rhodes, Butte; Rylee Cummings, Helena Capital; Libby Linder, Helena Capital; Gabby Beaton, Missoula Hellgate.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
