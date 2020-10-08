Local Sports Roundup: Jacob Demmons scores four goals, both Bengal teams win in Missoula

The Helena High boys soccer team played its final road game of the regular season Thursday at Missoula Big Sky and rolled to an 8-0 victory.
After defeating the Eagles earlier this week in Helena, the Bengals made the trip to Missoula and flew out of the gates with two quick goals by Jacob Demmons, who scored twice in the first five minutes. He would add two more goals before the day was done, giving him four total.
Ethan Hayes also stuffed that statsheet for Helena High as he notched two goals and also tallied three assists. Russell Wells and Jasper Cook scored the other goals for Helena High. Ben Vince added two assists while Demmons, Lucas Canty and Cook finished with one each.
Also in Missoula on Thursday, the Bengal girls notched a 2-1 victory over Big Sky which moved them even closer to securing the Western AA's top seed.
Avery Kraft and Elsa Grebenc each scored unassisted goals for Helena to secure the win. The Bengals are now 10-3 and have 30 points. If they win Saturday against Sentinel, they will be the No. 1 seed in the West.
The boys are currently sitting on 26 points, two back of Sentinel. The winner of that match Saturday will get the No. 3 seed.
Helena High volleyball 3, Butte High 0
In other out of town action, the Bengal volleyball team swept its way to a road win in Butte by the scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-13.
Liz Heuiser had another solid performance with 13 kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Lauren Heuiser, her sister also contributed with eight kills and three blocks. Katelyn Onespot-Danforth led with 29 assists and Brooke Ark also pitched in with a team-high 12 digs.
The Bengals will be back in action Saturday at Missoula Hellgate. The start is set for approximately 2 p.m.
Jefferson volleyball stays unbeaten
The Jefferson volleyball team improved its record to 8-0 Thursday night, but it wasn't easy as the Panthers needed five sets to knock off Townsend 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 22-25 and 15-6.
Dakota Edmiston led the way for the Panthers with a career-high 30 kills as they downed the Bulldogs. Rachel VanBlaricom also added 20 kills, while Grace Alexander finished with 49 digs.
On the Townsend side of things, Emily Bird pitched in with 50 assists; Trinity Wilson managed 16 kills and Ali Burdick notched 37 digs.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
