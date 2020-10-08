Local Sports Roundup: Jacob Demmons scores four goals, both Bengal teams win in Missoula

The Helena High boys soccer team played its final road game of the regular season Thursday at Missoula Big Sky and rolled to an 8-0 victory.

After defeating the Eagles earlier this week in Helena, the Bengals made the trip to Missoula and flew out of the gates with two quick goals by Jacob Demmons, who scored twice in the first five minutes. He would add two more goals before the day was done, giving him four total.

Ethan Hayes also stuffed that statsheet for Helena High as he notched two goals and also tallied three assists. Russell Wells and Jasper Cook scored the other goals for Helena High. Ben Vince added two assists while Demmons, Lucas Canty and Cook finished with one each.

Also in Missoula on Thursday, the Bengal girls notched a 2-1 victory over Big Sky which moved them even closer to securing the Western AA's top seed.

Avery Kraft and Elsa Grebenc each scored unassisted goals for Helena to secure the win. The Bengals are now 10-3 and have 30 points. If they win Saturday against Sentinel, they will be the No. 1 seed in the West.

The boys are currently sitting on 26 points, two back of Sentinel. The winner of that match Saturday will get the No. 3 seed.

Helena High volleyball 3, Butte High 0