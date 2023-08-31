Through two games, the Capital boys soccer team still hasn't conceded a goal as the Bruins rolled to a 10-0 victory over Butte on Thursday in the Mining City.

Following an 8-0 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday, the Bruins improved to 2-0 after winning a match that lasted just 54 minutes due to the mercy rule. Josiah Bibeau opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a goal. Ray O'Conner scored the next two for CHS in the 23rd and 28th minutes to make it 3-0, before Nate Wilcox tacked on another to make it 4-0 at the half.

In the first 14 minutes of the second half, CHS went nuts, scoring six goals to end the game. Trey Moseman scored twice in three minutes; Jake Jost scored in addition to his two assists; Wilcox added his second goal on a PK; Cohen Koch and Luke Andersen pitched in with goals to close out the win. Dallin Wall, Liam McAdams, Gunnar Shumate, and Bibeau all added assists.

The Helena High boys also improved to 2-0 on the season thanks to a 3-1 win over Missoula Big Sky, also on the road. The CHS girls joined the boys squads in improving to 2-0 thanks to a 4-1 win over the Butte Bulldogs. Taylor Lay scored twice for the Bruins in the win. Kathryn Emmert also found the back of the net, as did Katerina Routzahn.

Also in Class AA girls soccer, Helena suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 2-1 game on the road against Big Sky. The Eagles scored twice in the first half. Madilyn Todorovich scored too in the first 40 minutes but Helena couldn't find the equalizer in the second half.

In other local action, the Jefferson volleyball team scored a 3-0 win over Three Forks.