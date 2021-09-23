Local roundup: Helena High volleyball drops heartbreaker to Sentinel

Facing the top team in the Western AA conference, on the road Thursday, the Helena High volleyball team was one set away from a big victory, but fell in five to Sentinel by the scores of 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 15-12.

The Bengals took the first two sets, each by the score of 25-23 and then failed to close it out, losing three games decided by three points or less.

Lauren Heuiser had a big night for the Bengals, posting 19 kills and seven blocks. Sydney Mattfeldt also had a solid outing for HHS with 13 kills; Kim Feller managed 38 assists and also contributed with 18 digs.

Annika Nehring also had four aces and Katelyn Onespot-Danforth did her part with seven assists and three aces.

Helena High is now 5-7 overall and 3-3 in the Western AA.

High school soccer matches set for Friday in Helena

High school soccer will be on the menu Friday afternoon as both Helena High and Helena Capital will be hosting Kalispell Glacier and Flathead respectively.

The Bengals will open the weekend against Glacier at the Siebel Soccer Fields with the boys playing the Wolfpack at 3 p.m., followed by the girls at 5 p.m.