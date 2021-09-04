Local roundup: Helena High sweeps Sentinel in soccer; Local volleyball teams hit the road

The Helena High girls soccer team was about 15 minutes away from a third consecutive shutout Saturday.
Missoula Sentinel's Haley Wolsky used an impressive strike to prevent that, scoring a goal late. However, the outcome of the game was already decided, as the Bengals offensive attack dominated in a 5-1 win.
For the season, Helena High is now 4-0 and has outscored its opponents by a total of 32-3.
"I thought we did really well to close down a very speedy team," Helena High head coach Mike Meloy said. "I would have liked to have had the shutout but I'm happy with the result."
And how could Meloy be anything but all smiles after his Bengals continued to score at an impressive rate. Rachel Plaster scored twice in the win for Helena High, while Elsa Grebenc, Meghan Rake and Avery Kraft managed one goal each.
"We are getting much better ball movement," Meloy said. "That's something we have been working on of course. We have been connecting on our passes much better and using our outside midfielders, who are very speedy, and that really opens up the middle."
Upcoming this week will be Missoula Big Sky on Thursday and a rematch of the state semifinals with Missoula Hellgate on Saturday in Helena.
"This was our first test," Meloy said of Sentinel. "And they really made me proud."
Following the girls result, the Helena boys followed suit with a dramatic 3-2 win over Missoula Sentinel.
Helena High got first-half goals from Travis Robertson and Kyler Smith, but also surrendered a pair to the Spartans, leaving the score tied at intermission.
"Travis Robertson, he came out and stuck one in there in the first half," Helena boys head coach Carl Straub said. "He was all over the place all game. That's the kind of leadership that we need. It was a great job by him."
Midway through the second half, with the score still tied at 2-2, freshman Rowen Salisbury stepped to the forefront and his first high school goal proved to the game-winner for Helena High.
"Missoula Sentinel came out and played really hard," Straub said. "They had some goals that set us back but way to come back and get the game-winner late in the game. Great goal by Rowen Salisbury and that cross from Lucas Canty, that was spectacular. It was important to get that win at home."
Yet, it took a stellar defensive effort and some timely saves from Isaac Nehring to come away with a 3-2 win, despite a frantic final push by the Spartans to tie.
"What a great save by Isaac Nehring on that volley that was hit there late," Straub said. "He definitely made some game-savers."
The Helena boys are now 3-1 on the season and will travel to Missoula to face Big Sky on Thursday, we well as hosting Missoula Hellgate Saturday.
Volleyball
The Jefferson volleyball team notched its second win of the season after taking down Three Forks on Saturday by the scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-13.
Dakota Edmiston notched 15 kills for the Panthers. Grace Leiva added 12 assists; Emma McCauley pitched in with 14 blocks, while Bailey Taney contributed with seven blocks. Sydney Mace also scored three aces. The Panthers are 2-0 on the season.
In Great Falls, the Helena High and Capital volleyball teams took part in a preseason tournament and posted records of 2-2 and 1-3 overall.
Helena High knocked off Gallatin (25-22, 25-14) in its first matchup. Lauren Heuiser led the way with 14 kills and four aces, while Emily Feller managed 13 assists and five digs.
Helena's other win came against Great Falls High by the scores of 25-12 and 25-12. Heuiser notched 10 kills and the win and Feller had 15 assists.
Helena was defeated in straight sets by CMR 25-14 and 25-11; HHS also lost to Bozeman by the scores of 25-21 and 25-22. Heuiser's 11 kills and Feller's 11 assists paced the Bengals, who also got 14 digs from Morin Blaise.
Capital's 1-3 record was highlighted by a 25-18, 25-23 win over Great Falls High. Rachael Stacy led CHS with nine kills and 10 digs. Kayla Almquist pitched in with 22 assists. McKenna Robertson and Abby Buschini each finished with three aces.
The Bruins also took on Gallatin and the Raptors scored a two-set win over Capital by scores of 25-19 and 25-15. Parklyn Heller was the top performer with five kills and six digs, total matched by Kennedy Pocha.
Heller also had four blocks and five digs, while Stacey managed seven kills in a loss for Capital to Bozeman (25-9, 25-13). CHS finished out the day going down to CMR 25-14, 25-11. Almquist pitched in with 10 assists and Pocha had five digs.
East Helena took part in the Manhattan Shake Rattle and Roll tournament. During pool play, it was one set each and the Vigilantes lost all four matches. The first was to Manhattan (25-21), as well as White Sulphur Springs (25-18), Conrad (25-11) and Gardiner (25-17).
In the single elimination portion, Columbus defeated East Helena 25-19 and 25-17. Dru Lindsey paced East Helena with 11 digs, while Sydnee Wilkins led in aces (2), as well as Dymon Root in kills (2), Teagan Wigen in assists (2) and Montana Pierson, who had two blocks.
