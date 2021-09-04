Local roundup: Helena High sweeps Sentinel in soccer; Local volleyball teams hit the road

The Helena High girls soccer team was about 15 minutes away from a third consecutive shutout Saturday.

Missoula Sentinel's Haley Wolsky used an impressive strike to prevent that, scoring a goal late. However, the outcome of the game was already decided, as the Bengals offensive attack dominated in a 5-1 win.

For the season, Helena High is now 4-0 and has outscored its opponents by a total of 32-3.

"I thought we did really well to close down a very speedy team," Helena High head coach Mike Meloy said. "I would have liked to have had the shutout but I'm happy with the result."

And how could Meloy be anything but all smiles after his Bengals continued to score at an impressive rate. Rachel Plaster scored twice in the win for Helena High, while Elsa Grebenc, Meghan Rake and Avery Kraft managed one goal each.

"We are getting much better ball movement," Meloy said. "That's something we have been working on of course. We have been connecting on our passes much better and using our outside midfielders, who are very speedy, and that really opens up the middle."

Upcoming this week will be Missoula Big Sky on Thursday and a rematch of the state semifinals with Missoula Hellgate on Saturday in Helena.