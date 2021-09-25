Local roundup: Helena High soccer teams sweep, plus more soccer and volleyball results

All four Helena area soccer teams were at home on Saturday, closing out a weekend of back-to-back matches against Flathead and Glacier.

Helena High took on Flathead on Saturday and following a 6-0 win by the girls on Friday night, the Bengals improved to 8-0-1 on the season thanks a 3-0 win over Kalispell.

The Bengal boys also won Saturday at Siebel Soccer Fields, getting a 3-0 shutout win over Flathead. HHS got two goals from Will Johnson, as well as another from Kyler Smith. Helena improved to 5-3-1 in the win and also got assists from Jasper Cook, Josh Velasquez and Tommaso Netto.

The Capital (5-4) girls also defeated Flathead on Friday but fell to Glacier, the defending Class AA state champs, at home on Saturday by a score of 4-0.

In boys soccer Capital (5-3-1) also hosted Glacier on Saturday, fresh off a win over Flathead. The Bruins started strong and in the ninth minute, got a goal from Luke Kailey.

The score stayed that way until Glacier tied it up in the 39th minute. The Wolfpack added three more goals in the second half to leave Northwest Park with a 4-1 win.