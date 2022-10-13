Local roundup: Helena High girls draw with Hellgate in soccer

Both of Helena High's soccer teams were home at the Siebel Soccer Fields on Thursday for the final home match of the season, at least for the Bengals, who took on Missoula Hellgate.

The girls played first and it was a defensive affair all the way between the top two teams in the Western AA standings. After 80 minutes, the Bengals and Knights each had to settle for a 0-0 draw. Regardless out of the outcome, Hellgate had already locked up the top seed. Helena High is also locked in to the No. 2 spot in the Western AA so it can't improve its position by defeating Big Sky Saturday in Missoula.

Helena can still play spoiler in the Western AA race though. Big Sky leads Capital by one point in the girls team standings for fourth. With a win and a loss from Big Sky to Helena, the Bruins would move into the top four. Yet, they would need to upset Hellgate and have Big Sky lose to Helena to get a top four seed.

The Helena boys also lost to Hellgate 6-0 on Thursday. The Bengal boys will also wrap up their regular season on Saturday in Missoula.