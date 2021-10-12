Local roundup: Helena High girls clinch Western AA regular season title; Capital teams sweep Big Sky

The final week of the high school soccer regular season has arrived and both local teams were in Missoula on Wednesday.
Helena High took on Missoula Hellgate and the girls game was a clash of the top two teams in the Western AA. The Bengals scored in the 77th minute to earn a 1-0 victory and stay unbeaten at 11-0-2. Hellgate fell to 10-2-1 but remained in second place in the standings.
Madilyn Todorovich scored the goal on a pass from Rachel Plaster.
"She one-touched it from about 25 yards out," Helena head coach Mike Meloy said. "We were without two of our leading scorers and the rest of the team just stepped up and played really well against a Hellgate team that always gives us a tough match."
Keeper Audri Aakre was credited with the shutout win for the Bengals, who secured home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Meloy also credited his back line for a stellar performance against Hellgate's quick attackers.
The Bengals will aim for an unbeaten regular season Thursday against Missoula Big Sky at Siebel Soccer Fields.
The Helena boys, which lost 3-1 to Hellgate on Tuesday, will also host Big Sky to close out the regular season.
In other Class AA action, the Helena Capital boys notched a 4-1 win over Big Sky in Missoula.The loss by Helena means Capital will be the No. 3 seed.
The Eagles scored first Tuesday, but then the Bruins tied things up in the 23rd minute on a goal by Trey Moseman. Ray O'Conner scored the next two goals for One was assisted by Nate Wilcox. Gunnar Shumate had the other assist and added the fourth goal for CHS, which had 28 shots and six corners compared to 10 shots and zero corners for Big Sky.
"We needed the win to secure third place in the conference," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "Big Sky was very physical but I felt we dominated -- winning in the air and winning balls on the ground."
The Capital girls also got a big win against Big Sky by the score of 1-0, which locked the Bruins into fourth place and a home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. Kathryn Emmert got the game-winning goal for CHS and Rylee Cummings was credited with the assist.
Helena High will host the Big Sky teams Thursday at 3 and 5 p.m (girls/boys). while Capital will host Hellgate at the same time with the boys first (3 p.m.) followed by the girls match at 5 p.m.
The Class AA playoffs will start next week.