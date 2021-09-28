Local roundup: Capital soccer teams sweep, East Helena volleyball takes a set off Hamilton

In a Western AA soccer doubleheader in Butte on Tuesday, the Helena Capital Bruins swept the Butte Bulldogs in boys and girls soccer.

The Bruins defeated Butte 5-1 in the boys game as Capital got goals from Jace Claassen before Butte tied things on a goal in the 20th minute. Yet, the Bruins got a goal from Jake Jost, then added scores from Nate Wilcox and Trey Moseman to grab a 4-1 lead at the break.

Josiah Bibeau scored later in the 78th minute to put the finishing touches on the four-goal win. Addison Wall, Claassen and Moseman all contributed with assists too. Capital improved to 6-3-1 with the win.

"A result we will take on a day when we did not always play well," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "Credit Butte for unsettling us a bit and credit us for grinding it out and figuring out how to push through and get goals."

Even though Butte equalized in the first half, the Bruins maintained their composure and pushed back in front.

"I thought that Addison and Scott (Swingley) did a great job of leading us after Butte scored to tie it up," Wall said. "They were stalwart in the back and really jump started our attack."