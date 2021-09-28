Local roundup: Capital soccer teams sweep, East Helena volleyball takes a set off Hamilton

In a Western AA soccer doubleheader in Butte on Tuesday, the Helena Capital Bruins swept the Butte Bulldogs in boys and girls soccer.
The Bruins defeated Butte 5-1 in the boys game as Capital got goals from Jace Claassen before Butte tied things on a goal in the 20th minute. Yet, the Bruins got a goal from Jake Jost, then added scores from Nate Wilcox and Trey Moseman to grab a 4-1 lead at the break.
Josiah Bibeau scored later in the 78th minute to put the finishing touches on the four-goal win. Addison Wall, Claassen and Moseman all contributed with assists too. Capital improved to 6-3-1 with the win.
"A result we will take on a day when we did not always play well," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "Credit Butte for unsettling us a bit and credit us for grinding it out and figuring out how to push through and get goals."
Even though Butte equalized in the first half, the Bruins maintained their composure and pushed back in front.
"I thought that Addison and Scott (Swingley) did a great job of leading us after Butte scored to tie it up," Wall said. "They were stalwart in the back and really jump started our attack."
In the girls match, Capital rolled to a 6-0 win over Butte. Taylor Cornwell notched a hat trick for the Bruins, while Lilli Danzer, Gracie Mockel and Lauren Hoxie also scored a goal each in the win for CHS which is now 6-4.
Both Capital teams will host Sentinel on Saturday with the girls match starting at 10 a.m, followed by the boys at 12 p.m. at Northwest Park.
The Helena High soccer teams were supposed to be in Missoula on Tuesday, but will play against Missoula Sentinel on Wednesday.
East Helena volleyball falls to Hamilton
The East Helena volleyball team battled it out with Hamilton on Tuesday night in East Helena and had a chance to force a fifth set, following a 26-24 victory in the third, which helped the Vigilantes avoid a 3-0 defeat.
Instead, East Helena went down 3-1 to the Broncs by the scores of 25-18, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-14.
The Vigilantes registered 20 kills in the loss and 13 of those came from Dymon Root. Teagen Wigen also had a big night for East Helena with 17 assists, while Rilie Stephenson managed 13 digs. Sydnee Wilkens managed four aces and Montana Pierson was stellar around the net with 4.5 blocks.