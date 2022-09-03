Local roundup: Bruins, Bengals battle east teams in volleyball; CHS soccer gets positive results

Helena High and Capital hosted a slew of volleyball teams from the Eastern side of the state in the Class AA East-West crossover on Saturday.

Teams didn't play regulation matches and played best-of-three. Helena posted a record of 1-3 on the day and notched a win over Billings Skyview by the scores of 25-18 and 26-24. Yet, the Bengals, who won their first two matches of the season last week, fell to Belgrade (25-23, 25-22), Billings West (25-22, 25-14) and Billings Senior (25-20, 13-25, 17-15).

Capital hosted the same four teams and posted an 0-4 record on the day. CHS dropped its first match against Belgrade 25-23 and 25-22. Kaitlyn Haller had five kills for the Bruins, Kayla Almquist added two aces.

West made quick work of the Bruins in match two (25-12, 25-9). Almquist had two assists, two digs and an ace, while Tey'ana Lintner added three kills.

Nyeala Herndon had a solid outing against Billings Skyview, finishing with eight kills and four blocks but CHS still lost in three sets to the Falcons 25-20, 12-25 and 15-8. Senior also beat Capital in two sets 25-15 and 25-13. Almquist had eight assists for CHS; Herndon tacked on six kills and four blocks.

Solid results for Capital on soccer pitch

The Capital Lady Bruins stayed undefeated in Class AA soccer on Saturday as they notched a 3-2 win over Missoula Sentinel at Northwest Park.

Makenna Szarowitz scored all three goals for the Bruins, notching the hat trick with assists from Katheryn Emmert, Lilli Danzler and Sydney Emmons.

In the boys match, Capital had to settle for a 3-3 draw with the Spartans. The Bruins struck first as Jacob Jost scored in the 22nd minute, followed by Josiah Bibeau's score in the 29th. Bibeau got the ball past the keeper again in the 44th minute but a fourth goal for CHS was disallowed and Sentinel rallied with three goals in the second half to sneak out with a point.

"It's a good lesson for us that we won't soon forget," Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "We nicked Sentinel twice last year and they returned the favor this time. They are fun games to coach and play in. I felt we played well enough to win it and this tie feels like a loss, but Sentinel really dug deep and I was very impressed with their grit and determination. We have a ways to go but luckily we get right back at it next week so no time to do anything but ready for a tilt with the defending state champs (Hellgate on Tuesday in Helena). We will try to be as ready as we know they will be."