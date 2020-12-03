Jacob Demmons headlines All-Area Boys Soccer Team as Player of the Year

The local 2020 boys soccer season featured three different crosstown matchups, including a playoff match in the postseason that needed extra time.
That was the final boys soccer game in Helena this season as the Bengals, who eliminated Capital after a 1-0 win in the first round of the playoffs, was knocked out the next week in the Class AA quarterfinals.
The two teams opened the season with a draw and in their second meeting, the Bengals won 2-0, before their 1-0 victory in the playoffs.
That edge and the fact that Jacob Demmons, who earned Class AA all-state honors for the Bengals after a season that included 12 goals and three assists, scored in two of the three crosstown games, gave him the edge as the Independent Record's All-Area Boys Player of the Year. The senior also scored four goals in a game this season against Missoula Big Sky.
Demmons was one of two Helena High players to earn all-state honors this season with the other being defender Shaun O'Brien. Henry Lauerman of Capital was the other player to earn all-state honors in the IR coverage area and the Bruins keeper did so after four shutouts.
Lauerman was one of just four players to earn a second straight selection on the all-area team. Dylan Maharg of Helena High made his way onto the roster as a defender/keeper for the second straight year, as did Bruins defender Auggie Tupper. Helena forward Russell Wells was the other repeat honoree.
Joining Demmons, Maharg, Wells and O'Brien on the team for Helena High were Josh Wilcox and Ethan Hayes.
The other Capital players on the team were Jace Classen, who scored the equalizing goal in the first crosstown matchup for CHS, and teammate and fellow forward Nathan Adamek. Midfielder Eli Voss is also on the team.
2020 IR All-Area Soccer
BOYS
Forward
Russell Wells, Helena, sr.
All-Conference; 7 goals, 5 assists,19 points; HHS' No. 2 scorer; 2-time All-Area team
Jace Classen, Capital, jr.
4 goals, 2 assists, 10 points; Led CHS in scoring
Nathan Adamek, Capital, sr.
1 goal, 3 assists, 5 points
Midfielders
Jacob Demmons, Helena, sr.
All-State; 12 goals, 3 assists, 27 points; Western Conference No. 5 scorer; 2020 All-Area POY.
Eli Voss, Capital, sr.
All-Conference; 4 goals; CHS' No. 2 scorer
Ethan Hayes, Helena, sr.
All-Conference; 4 goals, 2 assists, 10 points
Josh Wilcox, Helena, sr.
All-Conference; 1 goal, 2 points
Defenders
Shaun O'Brien, Helena, sr.
All-State; Helped HHS to 7 shutouts
Augie Tupper, Capital, sr.
All-Conference; Helped CHS to 4 shutouts; 2-time All-Area team
Dylan Maharg, Helena, sr.
All-Conference; Anchored HHS' 7 shutouts; 2-time All-Area team
Nate Braun, Helena, jr.
Helped HHS to 7 shutouts
Keeper
Henry Lauerman, Capital, sr.
All-State; Anchored the net with 4 shutouts; 2-time All-Area team
Honorable Mention: Addison Wall, Capital; Travis Robertson, Helena; Kaden Bucar, Helena
