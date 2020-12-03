Jacob Demmons headlines All-Area Boys Soccer Team as Player of the Year

The local 2020 boys soccer season featured three different crosstown matchups, including a playoff match in the postseason that needed extra time.

That was the final boys soccer game in Helena this season as the Bengals, who eliminated Capital after a 1-0 win in the first round of the playoffs, was knocked out the next week in the Class AA quarterfinals.

The two teams opened the season with a draw and in their second meeting, the Bengals won 2-0, before their 1-0 victory in the playoffs.

That edge and the fact that Jacob Demmons, who earned Class AA all-state honors for the Bengals after a season that included 12 goals and three assists, scored in two of the three crosstown games, gave him the edge as the Independent Record's All-Area Boys Player of the Year. The senior also scored four goals in a game this season against Missoula Big Sky.

Demmons was one of two Helena High players to earn all-state honors this season with the other being defender Shaun O'Brien. Henry Lauerman of Capital was the other player to earn all-state honors in the IR coverage area and the Bruins keeper did so after four shutouts.