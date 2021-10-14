Helena soccer teams sweep Missoula Big Sky as Capital squads fall to Hellgate

Playing at home for the entirety of the playoffs is pretty important too.

"As long as we win, we play here," Meloy said. "That's a huge advantage."

In the other girls match Thursday, at Northwest Park, the Capital girls took on Hellgate, which defeated the Bruins 5-0. CHS is currently the No. 4 seed but could drop to No. 5 depending on what Glacier does this weekend.

Helena will open the Class AA playoffs at home against Butte next Tuesday. The Bengals won the first two matches 10-0 against the Bulldogs, both by mercy rule.

On the boys side of things, Helena High ended its regular season on a positive note as the Bengals knocked off Big Sky 2-0 at Siebel Thursday evening.

Travis Robertson found the back of the net for Helena High as did Jack Nasset. Kaden Bucar and Lucas Canty also pitched in with assists.

The Helena boys finished 7-4-3 with the win and the Bengals total of 24 points will get them fourth place and a home match against Sentinel on Tuesday.

Capital will also be hosting a boys playoff match on Tuesday and the Bruins will do so as the No. 3 seed despite battling to a 3-2 defeat against Missoula Hellgate, the defending state champions.