Helena soccer teams sweep Missoula Big Sky as Capital squads fall to Hellgate

The weather was less than ideal for soccer on Thursday in Helena, but as they say, the show must go on.
And at the Siebel Soccer Fields, both Helena High teams notched 2-0 victories. For the girls team, it meant the end to an unbeaten regular season.
The Bengals, who got goals from Rachel Plaster (assisted by Elsa Grebenc) and Logan Todorovich, on an assist from Kaiya Newby, took a 1-0 lead at halftime then salted away the win with a second-half insurance goal.
Helena wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western AA earlier this week with a 1-0 win at Missoula Hellgate. But the Bengals finished 12-0-2 following their 2-0 win Thursday, which was their eighth shutout in 14 matches this season.
"Going undefeated it's a great accomplishment," Helena High head coach Mike Meloy said. "Especially with how many shutouts we've had this season. That's huge."
Helena High tied Hellgate with just nine goals allowed this season in girls action, but the Bengals scored 80 goals -- 22 higher than Hellgate (58) or any other team.
And Meloy attributed Helena's success, on both ends of the field, to depth.
"It was senior day, so we started all our seniors," Meloy said. "And they did a great job across the board. We didn't score until about halftime but the fact that we can give players a rest and have them come back in with fresh legs, makes a huge difference."
Playing at home for the entirety of the playoffs is pretty important too.
"As long as we win, we play here," Meloy said. "That's a huge advantage."
In the other girls match Thursday, at Northwest Park, the Capital girls took on Hellgate, which defeated the Bruins 5-0. CHS is currently the No. 4 seed but could drop to No. 5 depending on what Glacier does this weekend.
Helena will open the Class AA playoffs at home against Butte next Tuesday. The Bengals won the first two matches 10-0 against the Bulldogs, both by mercy rule.
On the boys side of things, Helena High ended its regular season on a positive note as the Bengals knocked off Big Sky 2-0 at Siebel Thursday evening.
Travis Robertson found the back of the net for Helena High as did Jack Nasset. Kaden Bucar and Lucas Canty also pitched in with assists.
The Helena boys finished 7-4-3 with the win and the Bengals total of 24 points will get them fourth place and a home match against Sentinel on Tuesday.
Capital will also be hosting a boys playoff match on Tuesday and the Bruins will do so as the No. 3 seed despite battling to a 3-2 defeat against Missoula Hellgate, the defending state champions.
The Knights scored three times in the first half, but the tide turned in the second. Trey Moseman scored his eighth goal of the season on a penalty kick for the Bruins early in the second stanza, then, with just minutes remaining, Tizer Kazmierowski scored to cut the deficit to 3-2.
However, Capital ran out of time to get an equalizer and wrapped up the season at 8-4-2. The Bruins will host Butte Tuesday.
"On a blustery day when neither team played very well, I was proud of the boys for responding after going down by three goals in the first half," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "I wasn't surprised that they (Hellgate) left their starters in for the second half. They were worried about us and for good reason. But it's just not good enough for us. We are going to need to get a result going forward in every match and we think we can do that."
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406