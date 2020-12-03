Helena High's Rachel Plaster, Kaiya Newby share Girls All-Area Player of the Year award

Considering the 2020 high school soccer season took place during a pandemic, it will always be unique and for the Helena High girls, it will always be memorable.

The Bengals won 14 matches this past season under the direction of head coach Mike Meloy and ended up losing just four. After taking the Western AA regular-season title, Helena earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and the right to host the state championship match.

After blowing out Butte in the first round of the playoffs, Helena won on penalty kicks in back-to-back matches against Gallatin and Missoula Hellgate, notching consecutive come-from-behind wins.

Yet, in the title match against Glacier, the magic ran out for the Bengals who finished as the Class AA runner-up.

But with a number of players set to return, Helena High should have a strong team again next season, especially with three All-Area Player of the Year award winners on their roster.

Picking the top girls soccer player in the area was a difficult choice with the Bengals putting forth a number of quality candidates including last year's winner Quinn Benedetti.