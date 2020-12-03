Helena High's Rachel Plaster, Kaiya Newby share Girls All-Area Player of the Year award

Considering the 2020 high school soccer season took place during a pandemic, it will always be unique and for the Helena High girls, it will always be memorable.
The Bengals won 14 matches this past season under the direction of head coach Mike Meloy and ended up losing just four. After taking the Western AA regular-season title, Helena earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and the right to host the state championship match.
After blowing out Butte in the first round of the playoffs, Helena won on penalty kicks in back-to-back matches against Gallatin and Missoula Hellgate, notching consecutive come-from-behind wins.
Yet, in the title match against Glacier, the magic ran out for the Bengals who finished as the Class AA runner-up.
But with a number of players set to return, Helena High should have a strong team again next season, especially with three All-Area Player of the Year award winners on their roster.
Picking the top girls soccer player in the area was a difficult choice with the Bengals putting forth a number of quality candidates including last year's winner Quinn Benedetti.
But Helena had three players receive all-state honors in Rachel Plaster, Elsa Grebenc and Kaiya Newby, all juniors. And since the Bengals led the Western AA in goals and goals allowed during the regular season, splitting the award made sense.
Plaster who notched multiple hat tricks during the season, led Helena with 12 goals and five assists (postseason included), which got her a share of the award, with her teammate, Newby, the only Helena defender to earn all-state honors for a team that allowed just 14 goals in 18 matches.
Makayela Ellison and Benedetti also made the team, as did Grebenc who scored nine goals during the regular season. Freshman Avery Kraft, who scored nine teams during the season and twice during the playoffs, also made the All-Area team and sure looked like a future player of the year candidate.
Fellow freshman Logan Todorovich also made the team after scoring five goals, as did Helena goalkeeper Audri Aaker, who surrendered less than a goal per game.
Libby Linder, Jaymee Sheridan, Taylor Cornwell and Rylee Cummings were also named to the team for Helena Capital.
2020 IR All-Area Soccer
GIRLS
Forward
Avery Kraft, Helena, fr.
All-Conference; 11 goals, 22 points; HHS' No. 2 scorer; Helped HHS to State runner-up
Taylor Cornwell, Capital, jr.
3 goals, 2 assists, 8 points; Shared CHS scoring lead
Jaymee Sheridan, Capital, sr.
All-Conference; 4 goals, 8 points; Shared CHS scoring lead; 2-time All-Area team
Midfield
Elsa Grebenc, Helena, jr.
All-State; 10 goals, 2 assists, 22 points; HHS' No. 3 scorer; 2-time All-Area team; Helped HHS to State runner-up
Rachel Plaster, Helena, jr.
All-State; 12 goals, 5 assists, 29 points; Conference's No. 5 scorer; 2-time All-Area team; Helped HHS to State runner-up; 2020 All-Area CO POY
Logan Todorovich, Helena, fr.
All-Conference; 5 goals, 1 assist, 11 points; Helped HHS to State runner-up
Libby Linder, Capital,
All-Conference; 1 goal, 2 points; 2-time All-Area team
Defender
Kaiya Newby, Helena, jr
All-State; Helped HHS to 8 shutouts; 2-time All-Area team; Helped HHS to State runner-up; 2020 All-Area CO POY
Quinn Benedetti, Helena, jr.
All-Conference; Helped HHS to 8 shutouts; 2019 All-Area POY; Helped HHS to State runner-up
Rylee Cummings, Capital, jr.
All-Conference; Spearheaded CHS' defense
Makayela Ellison, Helena, sr.
Helped HHS to 8 shutouts; Helped HHS to State runner-up
Keeper
Audri Aaker, Helena, jr.
Anchored HHS' 8 shutouts; Helped HHS to State runner-up
Honorable Mention: Lucy Odegard, Helena; Olivia Wigton, Capital; Lauren Hoxie, Capital
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
