Helena girls soccer to face Gallatin once again with state title berth at stake

The Helena High girls soccer team knows the Gallatin Raptors pretty well. At the very least, they are used to seeing them in the Class AA playoffs.

Two years ago, the Bengals and the Raptors played a classic match that went to penalty kicks before Helena High eventually prevailed. Avery Kraft hit the game-winning penalty kick that game, just as she did last Saturday against the Bozeman Hawks in the Class AA quarterfinals.

The win set up another rematch with Gallatin, which knocked Helena out of the playoffs in 2021, at Nelson Stadium, thanks to a 1-0 win on a goal scored by Olivia Collins.

Collins is back for another season and was spectacular this fall for the Raptors scoring 33 goals so far this season. She tacked on five more in Gallatin's 6-1 quarterfinal win over Missoula Big Sky and leads the defending runner-up into the semifinals for the second straight year.

"We haven't forgotten about that," Helena High head coach Mike Meloy said. "And I know these girls would really like to go down there and do that (knock them out of the playoffs)."

If Helena, which has now made the semifinals three years running, upsets Gallatin, it would be a very similar situation to last year. The Bengals had home-field advantage and if they had beaten the Raptors, would have hosted a second straight state title match.

Now, the Raptors, who lost the 2021 final to Billings West, are looking to get back to the title match and with the way the bracket is set up, the winner of Helena and Gallatin should host the state championship match.

That's because eight-seeded Billings West came through and knocked off top-seeded Hellgate out of the Western AA 1-0 last week. The Golden Bears, who are the defending Class AA girls state champions will travel to Sentinel, which also pulled off an upset by besting Billings Skyview.

West is the No. 8 and Sentinel is seeded fifth, which means the path to a title is wide open for the third-seeded Bengals and second-seeded Raptors.

Avery Kraft who has 12 goals and tied the Helena career record last Saturday, will lead the Bengals into action against the Raptors along with Logan Todorovich and Elli Wilson, who each added goals in the playoff win over Bozeman last Saturday.

The match will start at 3 p.m in Bozeman. The winner will advance to the Class AA state championship match and will host it Saturday.