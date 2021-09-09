Capital soccer teams split in marquee matches with Missoula Hellgate

In a battle of the top two teams in the Western AA soccer standings, Missoula Hellgate proved its still the team to beat following a 6-0 triumph over Helena Capital on Thursday in Missoula.

The defending state champions are now 4-0 on the season, while Capital, which had strung together four consecutive shutout wins prior to Thursday's loss, are now 4-2.

"That is six games in two weeks and it showed," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "Our guys were worn down and we had some injuries that forced us to juggle the lineup. Fact is, we didn't play well from goalkeeper on up to striker — starters and subs. We need to regain focus and regroup for crosstown next week, which we will."

In an important Western AA girls contest, Helena Capital continued its outstanding defense and won a 1-0 battle for the second time this week. The Bruins have allowed just three goals total in six games and at 4-2, could be alone in second when they face Helena High next week.

With the scored knotted at 0-0 in the 63rd minute, Capital finally struck as Taylor Cornwell delivered a goal to give CHS a lead it wouldn't relinquish.