The Helena High and Capital soccer teams were both in action this week, taking trips to Missoula to take on Sentinel and Hellgate respectively.

On Thursday, the Bruin boys, who dropped a match to Glacier last weekend, were on the road against Missoula Hellgate, the defending Class AA state champions and notched a 1-1 draw.

The Bruins missed a shot off the bar in the first half, before conceding to Hellgate in the 60th minute. Yet, Josiah Bibeau salvaged a point on a free kick. CHS had seven corners to four, while Hellgate outshot the Bruins 10-8. Dane Quinn of Capital had three saves in net.

"Another heavyweight tilt with both teams trading punches," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "It was a well played game and could have gone either way. We need to be sharper at times and learned lots as we do every time we see the champs."

The Capital girls fell to Hellgate 4-0. Both Bruins squads will be at home on Saturday against Missoula Sentinel. The girls will play at 12 p.m., followed by the boys match at 2 p.m.

Speaking of Sentinel, Helena High played the Spartans earlier this week on the road in boys and girls soccer. The girls notched a road win over Sentinel by the score of 5-4, giving the Bengals a second consecutive win. They are now 3-2 on the season and sitting in third in the Western AA going into Saturday's matchup with Hellgate at 12 p.m. at the Siebel Soccer Fields. The HHS boys dropped their match against Sentinel in Missoula by a score of 3-2. They will play at 10 a.m.