Avery Kraft headlines All-Area Girls Soccer team as Player of the Year

It was another stellar season for local high school soccer as the the Helena Bengals and Capital Bruins both made the playoffs during the 2022 season.

The Bengals were knocked out in the semifinals for the second year in a row by Gallatin but defeated Bozeman on penalty kicks in the state quarterfinals.

A driving force behind the Bengals 9-3-2 record this season was Avery Kraft, who led the team in goals with 14. She also had eight assists on her way to earning all-state honors.

That's not the only postseason honor for Kraft, who has 46 career goals, more than any other Helena High girls player and still one season left to go (she's only a junior) and that's being the All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The Bengals had eight players total on the all-area team compared to four for the Bruins and here is the full team listed below with stats and postseason achievements.

2022 IR All-Area Girls Soccer

Avery Kraft, Helena, jr.

All-State midfielder; 14 goals, 8 assists, 36 points; Led conference runners-up in scoring; School-record 46 career goals

Logan Todorovich, Helena, jr.

All-State forward; 10 goals, 12 assists, 32 points; Conference runners-up No. 2 scorer

Lucy Odegard, Helena, sr.

All-State defender; 1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points; Led conference’s No. 1 defense

Lauren Hoxie, Capital, sr.

All-State midfielder; 9 goals, 4 assists, 22 points; Led CHS in scoring

Ashley Koenig, Helena, jr.

All-Conference midfielder; 3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points; Helped HHS to conference runner-up

Madison Todorovich, Helena, so.

All-Conference forward; 7 goals, 7 assists, 21 points; Helped HHS to conference runner-up

Morgan Kaufman, Capital, sr.

All-Conference defender; 1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points; Part of conference’s No. 4 defense

Madison Burda, Capital, sr.

All-Conference defender; Part of conference’s No. 4 defense

Brooklyn Brisko, Capital, jr.

All-Conference keeper; Posted three shutouts for conference’s No. 4 defense

Tess Lawlor, Helena, sr.

Midfielder; 11 goals, 5 assists, 27 points; Conference runners-up No. 3 scorer

Mia Melton, Helena, so.

HM All-Conference defender; 1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points; Part of conference’s No. 1 defense

Elli Wilson, Helena, fr.

Forward; 11 goals, 1 assist, 21 points; Helped HHS to Conference runner-up

Honorable Mention

Makenna Szarowitz, CHS; Ellie Wilson, HHS; Taunni Moore, HHS