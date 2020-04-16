Annual Shodair Soccer Classic canceled due to COVID-19; 5 Bruins, 3 Bengals selected to rosters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous sporting events are up in the air. But one local event that won’t happen this summer, is the annual Shodair Soccer Classic.

The event, which was held for the 20th consecutive year last June in Helena, was canceled in an announcement from the Shodair Children’s Hospital Wednesday, which cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason behind the decision.

The All-Star soccer game featured the top graduating seniors from across the state in East-West matchups that featured boys and girls contests. Players were selected by earning All-Conference or All-State honors, as well as off-the-field considerations.

The matchup was set to be held this summer at Nelson Stadium on the campus of Carroll College. Despite the games being canceled, the boys and girls selections were still released and are shown below.

Regan Maronick was selected to represent Helena High in the girls game, while Ellie Stiffler and Tristin Soule were going to play for Capital. On the boys side, Ryan Quinn, Aidan Adamek and Caleb Hoxie were picked to play for Capital, a state semifinalists in 2019, as well as Caven Wade and Luke Schmitz who were chosen from Helena High.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

