Annual Shodair Soccer Classic canceled due to COVID-19; 5 Bruins, 3 Bengals selected to rosters
Helena Capital’s Aidan Adamek dribbles past Helena High defenders during last season's crosstown game at Nelson Stadium. Adamek was selected to play in the Shodair Soccer Classic before it was canceled this week due to COVID-19. 

 Gary Marshall/BMG Photos

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous sporting events are up in the air. But one local event that won’t happen this summer, is the annual Shodair Soccer Classic.

The event, which was held for the 20th consecutive year last June in Helena, was canceled in an announcement from the Shodair Children’s Hospital Wednesday, which cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason behind the decision.

The All-Star soccer game featured the top graduating seniors from across the state in East-West matchups that featured boys and girls contests. Players were selected by earning All-Conference or All-State honors, as well as off-the-field considerations.

The matchup was set to be held this summer at Nelson Stadium on the campus of Carroll College. Despite the games being canceled, the boys and girls selections were still released and are shown below.

Regan Maronick was selected to represent Helena High in the girls game, while Ellie Stiffler and Tristin Soule were going to play for Capital. On the boys side, Ryan Quinn, Aidan Adamek and Caleb Hoxie were picked to play for Capital, a state semifinalists in 2019, as well as Caven Wade and Luke Schmitz who were chosen from Helena High.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com.

Shodair Soccer Classic Rosters

Girls

Crisha Polk - Great Falls High School

Jillian Hust - Billings West High School

Arden Moore - Park High School

Halle Labert - Skyview High School

Riley Asbell - Bozeman High School

Hailee Gertsch - Skyview High School

Catharine Frederick - Hamilton High School

Lily Rust - CM Russell High School

Hayley Cochran - CM Russell High School

Makena Morris - Belgrade High School

Sarah Marshall - Belgrade High School

Jordan Roe - Skyview High School

Laura Zimmer - Billings Senior High School

Emily Funseth - CM Russell High School

Jorgie Hawthorne - Great Falls High School

Maddie Teagle - Frenchtown High School

Cameron Leo - Billings Senior High School

Carly DeBar - Billings Senior High School

Josie Windauer - Columbia Falls High School

Elaina Pierce - Hellgate High School

Aisley Allen - Sentinel High School

Reese Meyer - Sentinel High School

Gianna Migliaccio - Big Sky High School

Chloe Nadeau - Flathead High School

Micah Hickenthier - Glacier High School

Regan Maronick - Helena High School

Ellie Stiffler - Capital High School

Whitney Morrison - Big Sky High School

Maeve Monahan - Sentinel High School

Tristin Soule - Capital High School

Boys

Ethan Meccage - Laurel High School

Richard "Ricky" Temporal - Laurel High School

Caleb Warnken - Corvallis High School

Chance Lester - Stevensville High School

Zachary - Stoddart - Bozeman High School

Nathan Haycock - Belgrade High School

Kellen Borggard - C.M. Russell High School

Matthew Mosby - Laurel High School

Dawson Leishman - Frenchtown High School

Nicolas Andrew - Bozeman High School

Jeffrey Jacobs - Frenchtown High School

Benjamin -Bruner - Great Falls High School

Ryan Loper - Skyview High School

Nathan Andrew - Heritage Christian School

Clay Kellar - Hamilton High School

Riley Krueger-Harding - Billings West High School

Danny Kaleva - Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Ryann Quinn - Capital High School

Caleb Hoxie - Capital High School

Aidan Adamek - Capital High School

Caven Wade - Helena High School

Sam Menicke - Whitefish High School

Luke Schmitz - Helena High School

Colton Johnson - Stillwater Christian School

