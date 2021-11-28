2021 All-Area Soccer Team: Helena's Elsa Grebenc, Capital's Trey Moseman Players of the Year

Over the past few seasons, the Helena High girls soccer team has won a lot of matches. Lots of awards too.

The Bengals, who were knocked out in the semifinals this season, one year after finishing as the Class AA runner-up fell just a couple of wins short of the hardware they wanted in 2021.

But after an unbeaten regular season, Helena had three players make earn all-state honors and the Girls Player of the Year on the All-Area Soccer Team is also a Bengal: Elsa Grebenc.

While Helena had four really good candidates for Player of the Year in Grebenc, Rachel Plaster, Kaiya Newby and also Avery Kraft, who set a new Helena school record for goals (21), it was the ability of Grebenc to score, and pass (14 goals, 15 assists) at such a high level that earned her top honors in the IR coverage area.

The Bengals had a dominant offense and numerous goal scorers who reached double figures for the season but only one — Grebenc — who did the same in assists. However, the defense was also outstanding and allowed just 11 goals in the regular season and playoffs, a run that was ended by Gallatin in a 1-0 loss in the state semifinals.

Helena High had a total of seven players selected on the girls All-Area team; Capital had four following a trip to the quarterfinals, which came after a home playoff win over Glacier, which was the 2020 state champion.

In boys soccer, the Bruins also advanced to the state quarterfinals before a loss to Billings West. In crosstown soccer, the Bruins and Bengals played to a draw twice and between the two teams, there were a slew of all-state selections but the All-Area Player of the Year is Capital's Trey Moseman.

Addison Wall of Capital also earned all-state honors as did Travis Robertson and Nate Braun of Helena High.

Moseman, a sophomore, earned his second all-state designation in 2021 and led the area in goals with nine. He also added three assists.

The full All-Area team is listed below.

2021 IR All-Area Soccer

BOYS

Trey Moseman, Capital, so.

Midfielder; 9 goals, 3 assists, 21 points; CHS' scoring leader; 2-time All-Stater

Addison Wall, Capital, sr.

Defender; Helped West's regular season No. 3 defense to 6 shutouts, 27 goals allowed; 4 assists; All-State

Nathan Braun, Helena, sr.

Defender; Helped West's regular season No. 5 defense, allowing 30 goals; 1 goal, 3 assists; All-State

Travis Robertson, Helena, sr.

Forward; 7 goals, 1 assist, 15 points; HHS' co-scoring leader; All-State

Luke Kailey, Capital, sr.

Defender; Helped West's reg. season No. 3 defense to 6 shutouts, 27 goals allowed; All-Conference

Kyler Smith, Helena, sr.

Forward; 7 goals, 1 assist, 15 points; HHS' co-scoring leader; All-Conference

Caleb Hickam, Helena, sr.

Defender; Helped West's reg. season No. 5 defense, allowing 30 goals; All-Conference

Jace Claasen, Capital, sr.

Forward; 5 goals, 7 assists, 17 points; CHS' assist leader, No. 2 scorer (tie); All-Conference honorable mention

Sean Swingley, Capital, sr.

Keeper; Anchored West's reg. season No. 3 defense to 6 shutouts, 27 goals allowed, All-Conference honorable mention

Tizer Kazmierowski, Capital, so.

Midfielder; 8 goals, 1 assist, 17 points; CHS' No. 2 scorer (tie); All-Conference honorable mention

Tommaso Netto, Helena, sr.

Midfielder; 3 assists; All-Conference honorable mention

Nate Wilcox, Capital, fr.

Midfielder; 2 goals, 3 assists, 9 points; All-Conference

Honorable Mention

Jack Nasset, HHS; Scott Swingley, CHS; Gunnar Shumate, CHS; Lucas Canty, HHS

GIRLS

Avery Kraft, Helena, so.

Forward; West's No. 2 regular season scorer, 42 points (18 goals, 6 assists); HHS season record 21 overall goals; All-Conference

Elsa Grebenc, Helena, sr.

Midfielder; West's No. 4 reg. season scorer, 38 points (12 goals, 14 assists); West's assist leader, 14; Overall 14 goals, 15 assists (41 pts); 2-time All-Stater

Rachel Plaster, Helena, sr.

Midfielder; West's No. 5 reg. season scorer, 33 points (13 goals, 7 assists); Overall 14 goals, 9 assists (37 pts); 3-time All-Stater; 2020 IR Co-Player of the Year

Rylee Cummings, Capital, sr.

Defender; Helped West's No. 4 defense to 5 shutouts; All-State

Kaiya Newby, Helena, sr.

Defender; Helped West's top defense to 11 overall shutouts (11 goals allowed); 2-time All-Stater; 2020 IR Co-Player of the Year

Taylor Cornwell, Capital, sr.

Midfielder; 8 goals, 4 assists, 20 points; CHS' leading scorer; All-Conference

Quinn Benedetti, Helena, sr.

Defender; Helped West's No. 1 defense to 11 overall shutouts (11 goals allowed); 3-time All-Conference; 2019 IR Player of the Year

Logan Todorovich, Helena, so.

Midfielder; West's No. 6 reg. season scorer, 32 points (10 goals, 12 assists); Overall 11 goals, 13 assists (35 pts); All-Conference

Brooklyn Brisko, Capital, so.

Keeper; Anchored West's No. 4 defense to 5 shutouts; All-Conference honorable mention

Morgan Kaufman, Capital, jr.

Defender; Helped West's No. 4 defense to 5 shutouts; All-Conference honorable mention

Maddie Todorovich, Helena, fr.

Midfielder; West's No. 8 reg. season scorer, 30 points (12 goals, 6 assists); All-Conference honorable mention

Lilli Danzer, Capital, jr.

Forward; 7 goals, 1 assist, 15 points; CHS' No. 2 scorer

Honorable Mention

Tess Lawlor, HHS; Sydney Emmons, CHS; Audri Aakre, HHS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0