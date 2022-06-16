Sam Petersen is named Independent Record's 2021-22 High School Boys Athlete of the Year

The Helena area has a long history or success in the rodeo, but one thing this area has never had is a National High School Finals Rodeo all-around national champion.

That is until Sam Petersen.

Petersen rallied on the final day of the NHSFR, trailing by 35 points before he did enough to finish runner-up in bareback average and steer wrestling which was enough to give him the all-around national championship.

That national championship was also enough to earn Petersen the title of the Independent Record's Male Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

There were plenty of other worthy athletes in the area such as Helena High's Kaden Huot, Capital's Brayden Koch, Hayden Opitz and Talon. Marsha, as well as Jefferson's Braden Morris and also Townsend's Gavin Vandenacre.

But Petersen's achievement stood above all the rest and here's a deeper look the resume of all the top candidates.

2021-2022 IR Male Athlete of the Year

Sam Petersen, Capital High senior: Rodeo

The Capital City has a long legacy of great rodeo cowboys. Among those, are guys like bull rider Pete Crump, our first NFR qualifier in 1959; East Helena’s Marvin “Butch” Joyce, 1972 NFR Average saddle bronc champ; Kevin Nordahl, Shannon Blixt and Chase Erickson, numerous MPRC champs; two-time NCFR titlist Jesse Peterson; multiple WNFR team roping qualifier Chase Tryan; and 2019 World steer wrestling champion Ty Erickson.

And now we have our first National High School rodeo titlist: Sam Petersen.

Last July, between his junior and senior years at Capital High, Petersen placed runner-up in both the bareback bronc riding and steer wrestling, at the NHSFR in Lincoln, Nebraska. And his 1150 combined points were enough to claim the national all-around championship, finishing 90 points ahead of Cooper Cooke (Victor, Idaho) and Clay Clayman (Highlandville, Missouri), who tied for second-place.

A three-time national qualifier with the Helena Rodeo Club, as a freshman Petersen placed 11th in bareback at the 2019 NHSFR, and then captured back-to-back State High School bareback crowns the next two years, before placing runner-up on broncs at the 2020 nationals.

Petersen started the final day in the Lancaster Center at last summer's nationals sitting in third place, 35-points behind the leader. But his second-place finish in the bareback average at 232.5 – just 1-point behind winner Kelby Schneiter's (Rexburg, Idaho) 233.5 – and steer wrestling runner-up average with a 15.93, vaulted him to the all-around crown.

Petersen's consistent success on the national stage attracted the attention of multiple D-I colleges, including Montana State University, University of Montana, University of Wyoming and Sam Houston State. The CHS grad also received offers from Montana Western, and Community Colleges such as Panola, Vernon and Weatherford, to name a few.

Ultimately he decided on Texas’ Clarendon Community College.

Jesse Peterson, who rodeoed on the same Helena Rodeo Club with Sam’s mother Tara Clark Petersen, and his father Pete Petersen at Western Montana College (now MSU-Western), said that young Petersen has a “very promising future” in front of him.

“What makes Sam great is his toughness, and competitive nature,” related Peterson, who captured back-to-back College National Finals Rodeo steer wrestling championships, in 1991-92. “He also is very athletic and focused on what he wants to achieve in the sport of rodeo. Sam has all the tools to be a great pro rodeo athlete.”

The Next Six

Braden Morris, Jefferson High: Football, basketball, track

Two-time IR Track & Field Athlete of the Year, led JHS to back-to-back Class B State track championships, scoring 30½ points at the State Meet this year, with 4 golds and a silver; school record 110 hurdles, 14.75 seconds; First team All-Conference football, defensive back/quarterback; 11 varsity letters.

Kaden Huot, Helena: Football, basketball, track

Two-time IR Football Player of the Year, three-time All-Stater; Rewrote the school record-book with 14 new HHS marks, eight of which rank in the top-10 on the MHSA Archives records lists, including game total touchdowns (7), and career passing yards (5579) and TDs (61); Second team All-Conference basketball, led HHS in five categories, including 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Brayden Koch, Capital: Basketball

Two-time IR Basketball Player of the Year, two-time All-Stater; Led Bruins to the 2022 State championship; Western AA Offensive MVP, Class AA Tournament MVP, Gatorade Player of the Year; State’s No. 2 scorer, 21.4 ppg; 1019 career points, three CHS records

Talon Marsh, Capital: Wrestling, football

IR Wrestler of the Year; Undefeated State champion at 205 pounds, 31-0 (23 pins); First Bruin to earn State tourney AA Quick-Pin award; First team All-State football defensive lineman; led CHS with 17 sacks (CHS record), 19 tackles for loss, 10 hurries (tie); CHS career record 34 TFL

Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend: Football, basketball and track

A 3-time All-Stater in football, at wide receiver and defensive back; set eight school receiving records, six of which rank in the MHSA Archives top-6 records lists, and two more in the top-10; All-State triple crown in 2020-21, before injuries this year

Hayden Opitz, Capital: Football, basketball and track

Triple Crown All-Stater; second team All-State football tight end; 31 catches, 331 yards, 2 TDs; Basketball All-Stater, All-AA Tournament team; CHS leader rebounds, 6.9 boards per game; No. 2 scorer, 11.0 ppg; Member of CHS track’s fourth-place 400 relay unit at State Meet

