Capital wrestling teams dominate Missoula Sentinel, Bengals lose to Butte

High school sports returned on Tuesday night as the Capital and Helena wrestling teams were each on the road against Sentinel and Butte respectively.

The Bruins took on Sentinel in dual competition and flat-out dominated the Spartans in Missoula notching a 69-0 win in the boys dual and 21-0 in the girls matchup.

Capital got a forfeit at 103 pounds as Mason Eblen got the win. At 113 pounds, Jayden Simmons notched one of nine wins by fall for CHS. Hunter Rahn (126), Ayden Smelko (132), Boston Lay (138), Jackson McMillan (145), Conner Kovick (160), Dylan Graham (182), Tuff Adams (205) and Talon Marsh (285) also won by fall for the Bruins.

Capital notched a slew of victories by decision too, led by Cashton Spolar who beat Kade Wallace of Sentinel by a score of 8-6. 152-pounder Dane Butler also earned a victory thanks to a 7-4 win over Chase Petrey, while Cole Graham also scored a 10-4 win by decision in the 170-pound weight class over Trevor Tucker.

There were also four girls wrestling matches between the Bruins and Spartans on Tuesday night and all were won by CHS. Lilly Bennum was victorious at 138/145 pounds for Capital with a pin in 37 seconds over Emma Shaw.

Taylor Lay (114/120) also notched a 19-second win by fall for the Bruins over Nicole Martins. Leila McKay (145/152) earned a 12-second pin and at 114/120 pounds and Lola Gonzales notched a 15-9 decision also over Martins.

As far as the Bengals were concerned, Helena took on Butte in a Class AA dual and the Bulldogs came away as the 57-16 win.

The Bengal boys notched three victories with one coming from JT Gehring at 138 pounds. Ian Mehrens also won for Helena High at 152 pounds, as did 182-pounder Charles Fox. The Helena High girls were also defeated by Butte each of their matches.

Also on Tuesday, a roundup of high school basketball from around the state: