Parker Johnston is Independent Record's High School Boys Athlete of the Year

The 2019-20 high school sports season didn't end the way that anyone wanted it to. But before COVID-19 brought basketball and spring sports to a halt, there were plenty of memorable moments.

Whether it actually comes to pass or not, the fall sports season is just over a month away and so before we start looking ahead to the 2020-21 high school athletic season, whatever it brings, it seemed appropriate for a final reflection on some of the top athletes and their achievements of the last year.

In Helena, both Capital and Helena made the Class AA postseason and the Bruins were led by the IR's All-Area Football Player of the Year, Parker Johnston, who earned All-State honors as a wide receiver and defensive back. In the season-opening game against Billings Senior, he caught two touchdowns, in addition to returning two interceptions for touchdowns too, in his first ever start at cornerback. For the year, he had 976 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Montana Tech signee helped the Bruins upend Helena High, 7-6 in the crosstown game, scoring a 48-yard touchdown, which proved to be the game-winner.