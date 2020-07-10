Parker Johnston is Independent Record's High School Boys Athlete of the Year

The 2019-20 high school sports season didn't end the way that anyone wanted it to. But before COVID-19 brought basketball and spring sports to a halt, there were plenty of memorable moments.
Whether it actually comes to pass or not, the fall sports season is just over a month away and so before we start looking ahead to the 2020-21 high school athletic season, whatever it brings, it seemed appropriate for a final reflection on some of the top athletes and their achievements of the last year.
In Helena, both Capital and Helena made the Class AA postseason and the Bruins were led by the IR's All-Area Football Player of the Year, Parker Johnston, who earned All-State honors as a wide receiver and defensive back. In the season-opening game against Billings Senior, he caught two touchdowns, in addition to returning two interceptions for touchdowns too, in his first ever start at cornerback. For the year, he had 976 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Montana Tech signee helped the Bruins upend Helena High, 7-6 in the crosstown game, scoring a 48-yard touchdown, which proved to be the game-winner.
However, Johnston's impressive 2019-20 campaign was far from over. Once the calendar turned to winter, Johnston averaged 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. To paraphrase his head coach, Guy Almquist, Johnston was the straw that stirred the drink for Helena Capital.
Johnston helped Capital reach the Western AA Divisional title game and the Class AA state tournament for the second straight year. The Bruins lost their opener at state, but in his final high school athletic event at Capital, Johnston helped the Bruins eliminate Butte High. Later that day, the MHSA canceled all state tournaments.
Johnston was named All-State in basketball too and was also the All-Area hoops player of the year, which made his choice as High School Boys Athlete of the Year pretty straight forward.
But Johnston was far from the only standout. The area had multiple state champions in individual sports, including the 182-pound state wrestling championship won by the Bruins' Noah Kovick.
Kovick was one of three Bruins to reach the finals at state wrestling. Senior Zane McCormick, an All-State linebacker in football, was the runner-up in Class AA at 205 pounds, while Carson DesRosier, a state champion in 2019, also finished as a runner-up at 132, despite dealing with mono.
Another two-sport standout for the Bruins was Bridger Grovom, the Bruins' starting quarterback and point guard. He finished his career as Capital's all-time leader in 3-point field goals. He was named Second-Team All-State in football and Second-Team All-Conference in basketball.
Parker Keller of Helena High is another notable name. He added to his career total of four state championships swimming for the Bengals. He will swim collegiately at the University of Providence in the Big East and was the All-Area Swimmer of the Year.
Fellow Bengal Hayden Ferguson also makes the list after an All-State football season and an All-Conference performance in basketball for Helena High.
IR All-Area Soccer Player of the Year, Caleb Hoxie, who signed with Carroll, also made the list, as did fellow Carroll soccer signee and All-State performer Ryan Quinn.
Quinn is actually the only three-sport athlete on the list, since he played soccer and football in the fall, as well as basketball in the winter. Avery Stiles of Jefferson and Jadon Lamb of Townsend round things out.
The complete list, stats and honors included, is below (no particular order)
Independent Record’s Top Male Prep Athletes of 2019-20
Parker Johnston, Capital – Male Athlete of the Year
Football
IR Player of the Year; First team all-state receiver; 56 catches for 976 yards (17.4 average), 13 TDs; First team all-state cornerback; 46 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 tipped passes, 3 TDs; 184 defensive points
Basketball
IR Player of the Year; Class AA All-State; 9.1 points avg, 5.2 rebounds avg, 4.9 assists avg, 32 steals
Caleb Hoxie, Capital
Soccer
IR Player of the Year; All-State; 17 goals, 12 assists, 46 points; School record 11 points (4 goals, 3 assists) in one game; Western AA's No. 3 scorer; Runner-up in Conference MVP voting
Noah Kovick, Capital
Wrestling
IR Wrestler of the Year; State AA 182 lb. champion (29-3, 14 pins); Western AA Divisional champion; Tom LeProwse champion; Jug Beck Rocky Mountain champion; CMR Invite runner-up; Career 88-22 (51 pins)
Bridger Grovom, Capital
Football
Second team all-state quarterback; 152 completions, 261 attempts (58%), 2179 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 6 interceptions; 2020 IR All-Area team
Basketball
Class AA Second Team All-Conference; 11.3 points avg, 2.7 assists avg, 43 3-point FG, 62 free throws, 43 steals; School record 119 career 3-pt FG; 2020 IR All-Area team
Zane McCormick, Capital
Football
First team all-state linebacker; 106 solo tackles, 34 assists, 140 total tackles; 394 defensive points; 2020 IR All-Area team
Wrestling
State AA runner-up 205 lbs. (31-5, 17 pins); Western AA Divisional champion; Jug Beck Invite runner-up; Third at Tom LeProwse Invite; Third at CMR Invite; Career 63-20 (40 pins); 2020 IR All-Area team
Hayden Ferguson, Helena
Football
First team all-state OLB; 54 solo tackles, 39 assists, 93 total tackles, 3 deflected passes, 2 interceptions; 195 defensive points; 2020 IR All-Area team
Basketball
Class AA Honorable Mention All-Conference; 11.5 points avg, 5.3 rebounds avg, 1.6 assists avg, 49 free throws made, 23 steals; 2020 IR All-Area team
Ryan Quinn, Capital
Soccer
All-State; 21 goals, 12 assists, School record 54 points; Western AA's No. 2 scorer; 86 career points (33 goals, 20 assists), ranks in school’s top-3 all-time; 2020 IR All-Area team
Parker Keller, Helena
Swimming
IR Swimmer of the Year; 200 IM State champion, school record 1:57.37; 100 breaststroke State champion, school record 56.87; 400 freestyle relay State champions, school 3:17.68; 10 career top-six state meet medals, four State titles (three individual, one relay); 2020 IR All-Area team
Avery Stiles, Jefferson
Football
Class B All-State; quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back (33 solo tackles, 44 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 passes defensed); 2020 IR All-Area team
Basketball
Class B First Team All-Conference; 13.4 points avg, 6.4 rebounds avg, 47 3-point FG; 2020 IR All-Area team
Carson DesRosier, Capital
Wrestling
State AA runner-up at 132 pounds (35-4, 18 pins); Western AA Divisional champion; Tom LeProwse Invitational champion; CMR Invitational runner-up; Fourth-place at Jug Beck; 2019 State champion; Career 77-7 (39 pins); 2020 IR All-Area team
Jadon Lamb, Townsend
Football
Class B All-State at OG, DL (46 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries); 2020 IR All-Area team
Wrestling
Third-place at State B/C at heavyweight (42-8, 28 pins); Western B/C champion; Badger Classic champion; Helped Bulldogs to sixth at State; Career 139-39; 2020 IR All-Area team
Honorable Mention:
Austin Dengel, Helena (soccer); Logan Brown (Helena) football; Robert Wagner, Helena (swimming); Christion Goetsch, Helena (swimming); Coen Guisti, Jefferson (football); Jonah Fisher, Helena (cross country); Trevor Swanson (basketball/golf) Gabe Witham (golf).
