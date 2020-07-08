Paige Bartsch is Independent Record's High School Girls Athlete of the Year

Looking back on the 2019-20 school year and athletic season, picking out the best female athletes from the Independent Record coverage area wasn't easy.
For one, it was a year unlike any other in high school sports. Montana crowned co-champions in each classification for girls and boys basketball, while not even having softball, track, tennis and Class B-C, golf.
Not having all of the sports completed, obviously made things more difficult and some kids didn't get the opportunity to show what they can do, particularly the athletes who shine in the spring.
However, selecting the High School Girls Athlete of the Year, was pretty simple and that's because Paige Bartsch made herself the obvious choice.
Not only did Bartsch win the IR's All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year Award after leading Capital to a second straight Class AA state championship, she shared the Basketball Player of the Year Award with her sister, Dani Bartsch.
The duo spearheaded a Bruins squad that played its way into the Class AA state championship game, which was canceled due to COVID-19, giving Capital the co-title with Billings West.
Paige also earned Class AA All-State honors in volleyball and basketball and the future Boise State Bronco (volleyball) also received Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year Award for volleyball.
On the basketball court, Paige set school records at Capital for rebounds (209) and blocks (80). Her junior season also included a triple-double, one of two in school history by a female player.
The other triple-double by a Capital girls basketball player came from Dani Bartsch this past season. It actually came on the same weekend as Paige's.
Like her sister, she earned All-State honors in volleyball and basketball and shared the All-Area Award for hoops. The Lady Griz commit also became the Bruins career leader in rebounds with 483 and one year left to go.
Joining the Bartsch twins on the list and both Capital state championship teams in 2019-20 was Audrey Hofer, a former Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in Montana too. She was All-State in volleyball and the Montana State commit was also selected to the All-Area volleyball team.
Sarah Ashley, a University of Montana signee in volleyball, also earned All-State honors last fall for Capital and finished her career with 1,119 kills, a school record.
Helena High is also well represented on the list and by two athletes who won their respective Player of the Year award for their sport, starting with Kylie Hartnett, who won a state championship running cross country for the Bengals last fall. She also helped Helena High finished third as a team.
Hartnett was also the Gatorade Player of the Year for girls cross country.
Quinn Benedetti, a Helena High soccer player, who was the Female Soccer Player of the Year in the area, also made her way onto the list, as did Bengals sharpshooter McKayla Kloker, who earned All-State honors in girls basketball.
Emma Stolte led the Townsend selections, following a second-place individual finish at Class B state cross country. She also helped the Bulldogs win the girls Class B state championship.
The complete list is below (No particular order)
Curt Synness contributed to this article
Independent Record’s Top Female Prep Athletes of 2019-20
Paige Bartsch, Capital – Female Athlete of the Year
Volleyball
IR Player of the Year; Montana Gatorade Player of the Year; First team All-State, 2-time All-Stater; Western AA Player of the Year; Helped undefeated Bruins to second straight AA championship; 280 kills (.358 hitting %), 90 aces, 86 blocks, 127 digs
Basketball
IR Co-player of the Year; Class AA All-State; Helped Bruins qualify for State title game before COVID-19 cancellation; 14.0 points avg (55.2% shooting), 9.8 rebounds avg, 37 steals, 55 free throws made; school record 80 season blocks; school record 209 season rebounds
Sarah Ashley, Capital
Volleyball
First team All-State, 3-time All-Stater; 298 kills, 55 aces, 217 digs; 1,119 career kills; Helped undefeated Bruins to second straight AA championships; 2017 IR Player of the Year; 2020 IR All-Area first team
Audrey Hofer, Capital
Volleyball
First team All-State, 2-time All-Stater; 899 assists, 35 aces (92.4%), 203 digs; Helped undefeated Bruins to two second straight AA championships; 2018 IR Player of the Year; 2020 IR All-Area first team
Kylie Hartnett, Helena
Cross country
Two-time IR Runner of the Year, 2-time all-stater; 2019 State AA champion, Led Bengals to 3rd-place State trophy, Mountain West champion, Crosstown champion, Lost only one race all season (when she placed second)
Emma Stolte, Townsend
Cross Country
State B runner-up, Led Bulldogs to State championship, Placed 27th at Mountain West
Elizabeth Heuiser, Helena
Volleyball
First team All-State; 364 kills (.317 hitting %), 97 blocks, 183 digs; Helped Bengals to State runner-up finish; 2020 IR All-Area first team
Dani Bartsch, Capital
Volleyball
First team All-State; Helped undefeated Bruins to second straight AA championship
277 kills (.293 hitting %), 56 aces, 191 digs
Basketball
IR Co-player of the Year; Class AA All-State; Helped Bruins qualified for State title game before COVID-19 cancellation; 11.9 points avg, 7.4 rebounds avg, 3.0 assists avg, 44 steals, 20 blocks; school record 468 career rebounds (2018 record, Taylor Sullivan, 403).
Emily Feller, Helena
Volleyball
First team All-State, 2-time All-Stater; 809 assists, 61 aces, 197 digs; 2276 career assists; Helped Bengals to State runner-up finish; 2020 IR All-Area second team
Basketball
Class AA Honorable Mention All-Conference; 4.4 points avg, 3.1 assists avg, 22 steals; 2020 IR All-Area second team
Peyton Vogl, Townsend
Volleyball
Class B All-State; 456 kills, 117 blocks, 339 digs; 679 career kills; Helped Lady Bulldogs (17-7) to 5B championship, third-place at Southern Divisionals; 2020 IR All-Area team
Basketball
Class B Second Team All-Conference; 9.1 points avg.; 2020 IR All-Area second team
Quinn Benedetti, Helena
Soccer
IR Player of the Year; All-Conference; Back row part of conference’s No. 1 defense, allowing 11 regular season goals, with 8 shutouts
McKayla Kloker, Helena
Basketball
Class AA All-State; 12.1 points avg, 2.1 assists avg, 43 3-point FG (36.1% shooting), 77.5% FT, 29 steals; 2020 IR All-Area first team
Honorable Mention
Taylor Noyes, Townsend (volleyball, basketball); Rachel Von Blaricom, Jefferson (basketball); Ellie Stiffler, Capital (soccer); Mara McGinley, Capital (basketball); Caroline Bullock, Helena (basketball); Maija Geier, Capital (swimming) Odessa Zentz (cross country)
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!