Paige Bartsch is Independent Record's High School Girls Athlete of the Year

On the basketball court, Paige set school records at Capital for rebounds (209) and blocks (80). Her junior season also included a triple-double, one of two in school history by a female player.

The other triple-double by a Capital girls basketball player came from Dani Bartsch this past season. It actually came on the same weekend as Paige's.

Like her sister, she earned All-State honors in volleyball and basketball and shared the All-Area Award for hoops. The Lady Griz commit also became the Bruins career leader in rebounds with 483 and one year left to go.

Joining the Bartsch twins on the list and both Capital state championship teams in 2019-20 was Audrey Hofer, a former Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in Montana too. She was All-State in volleyball and the Montana State commit was also selected to the All-Area volleyball team.

Sarah Ashley, a University of Montana signee in volleyball, also earned All-State honors last fall for Capital and finished her career with 1,119 kills, a school record.