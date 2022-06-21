Odessa Zentz is Independent Record's 2021-2022 Female Athlete of the Year

In a career of “Firsts,” Helena High senior Odessa Zentz recently added several more to her lengthy list, when she became the first prep girl trackster in state history, for all-classes, to sweep both the 400- and 800-meter run championships in three separate State Track & Field Meets.

According to track historian/statistician Steve Yockim, Zentz’ performance at State in Butte last month broke a tie with three other gals who swept the 400-800 twice; Cody Halsey (Harlowton) in 2001-02, Christina Aragon (Billings Senior) in 2014-15, and Pipi Eitel (Belgrade) in 2016-17.

Zentz achieved a triple double in those two distances her freshman, junior and senior years, and might’ve had a quadruple double if not for cancellation of the 2020 season due to Covid. She’s also tied with Aragon and Halsey for the most 400-800 titles, according to Yockim, with six each, but is the first to do so in just three seasons.

Last fall, she placed eighth at the State Cross Country Meet, for her third All-State harrier medal, giving her a combined total of six All-State seasons. She produced at least five HHS track records, including career individual State championships (7); the 200 dash (25.07 seconds); 400 run (56.02); as part of the 400 relay (48.69); and State Meet individual championships (3, tie).

Zentz, who will run collegiately for Northern Arizona University, also ranks No. 2 on the Lady Bengal list for career points scored at State (85½), and number of events qualified for a State Meet (7); ranks third (33½) and fourth (31½) for points in a State Meet; and is No. 3 for career State medals (13, tie), and the 800 run (2:12.55).

Christy Otte Stergar, who captured 13 overall championships (8 individual, 5 relays) for Billings Central from 1991-94, said that Zentz “first caught my eye” when husband Dave Stegar coached her at Helena Middle School.

“Odessa outkicked me at the end of a 7K cross country race in 2015,” texted Otte Stergar, who was recently selected for the MHSA Hall of Fame. “Even as an 11-year old, I was in awe of her stride, and her poise while running! She has such range – from the 200 to cross country. I want to say she’s a natural, but that would seem to discount all the hard work that she puts in.”

Christy recounted that she and Odessa’s dad, Helena High coach Jesse Zentz, “ran at the same time in college” – he a Montana Griz distance man, and her a 10-time Big Sky sprint titlist for the MSU Lady Bobcats. And Odessa’s mom, Michelle (Badilla-Gesek) Zentz, played professional soccer for the Seattle Sounders.

“I think Odessa has that magical combination of great genes, great parenting, intelligence, humility, and humor that will serve her well in the years to come,” related Otte Stergar, a 1998 NCAA D-1 All-American in the 400 run.

The Next Seven

Logan Todorovich, Helena

Soccer, Track & Field

Set or tied at least five school records, including 39½ points scored at a State Track Meet (helping the AA champion Lady Bengals to a record-tying 144 points), with State titles in the long jump (18-feet-6¼ and 100 hurdles (14.73), part of State runner-up 400 relay (48.69), and seven State Meet medals; Second-team All-Conference soccer midfielder, West’s No. 6 scorer with 32 points (10 goals, 12 assists), helped HHS to undefeated Conference title, tied for third-place at State.

Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson

Volleyball, Basketball

3-time Class B All-State basketball, 2022 IR Hoopster of the Year; Helped Lady Panthers to State runner-up trophy, JHS records for points (1,328), steals (322), single-season steals (120), and single-game points (37); Led JHS in five categories, averaged 23 points at State Tourney; 2021 Class B All-State volleyball, helped JHS to State runner-up trophy.

Nyeala Herndon, Capital

Softball

Class AA All-State pitcher, Western Conference Defensive Player of the Year; CHS wins record, 15-3, 2.11 earned run average, 18 game started, 109 innings, 84 hits, 151 strikeouts (CHS record), 38 bases on balls; Offensively, .303 batting average, 9 doubles; Helped CHS to undefeated Conference title and third-place State Trophy.

Kylie Hartnett, Helena

Cross Country, track & field

2022 four Class AA T&F Meet top-3 finishes – State runner-up in 1600 (5:06.38) and 3200 (11:06.77), third-place in 800 (2:15.50) and part of third-place 1600 relay (4:01.74), scored 23½-points; helped Lady Bengals to State title; Set three HHS records – 1600 (4:56.99), 3200 (10:54.20), cross country 5K (17:38); 2021 Cross Country State runner-up.

Anna Cockhill, Capital

Softball

Class AA All-State shortstop, Western Conference Offensive Player of the Year; .447 batting average, .584 on base percentage, .894 slugging, 34 hits, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 29 RBIs, 52 runs (CHS record), 22 stolen bases; Helped CHS to undefeated Conference title and third-place State trophy.

Elsa Grebenc, Helena

Soccer

Two-time All-State midfielder, IR Soccer Player of the Year; Western AA’s No. 4 regular season scorer with 38 points (12 goals, 14 assists); helped HHS to undefeated Conference title, tied for third-place at State.

Emma Stolte, Townsend

Cross Country, track

Three Class B State championships in 2021-22 – cross country (19:18), track 800 (2:16.53) and 1600 (5:11.33) runs; Four career individual titles, 3 track, 1 harrier; For her career, led Lady Bulldogs to two State cross country crowns, one runner-up and one third-place trophies, with four individual top-6 finishes (6-2-3-1).

