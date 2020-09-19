Local Sports roundup: Capital soccer swept at home, cross country teams compete in Missoula

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena Capital soccer teams were both at home Saturday as the Bruins played host to Missoula Sentinel.

Unfortunately for Capital, the Spartans won both matches at Northwest Park Saturday. In the first game, between the girls, Sentinel used a first-half goal and hung on for a 1-0 win.

"We played a great game today," Capital girls soccer coach Brandon Price said. "The girls fought hard and had a much better performance. We controlled and dominated the second half."

Then, in the boys match, Sentinel scored twice in the first half and tacked on three more in the second to down the Bruins 5-0.

Cross Country

In Missoula on Saturday, both Helena High and Capital competed against fellow Western AA teams. But the Bruins and Bengals actually participated in separate events.

Helena ran against Missoula Hellgate, Flathead and Missoula Big Sky, while the Bruins ran against Missoula Sentinel, Glacier and Butte.