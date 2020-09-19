Local Sports roundup: Capital soccer swept at home, cross country teams compete in Missoula

The Helena Capital soccer teams were both at home Saturday as the Bruins played host to Missoula Sentinel.
Unfortunately for Capital, the Spartans won both matches at Northwest Park Saturday. In the first game, between the girls, Sentinel used a first-half goal and hung on for a 1-0 win.
"We played a great game today," Capital girls soccer coach Brandon Price said. "The girls fought hard and had a much better performance. We controlled and dominated the second half."
Then, in the boys match, Sentinel scored twice in the first half and tacked on three more in the second to down the Bruins 5-0.
Cross Country
In Missoula on Saturday, both Helena High and Capital competed against fellow Western AA teams. But the Bruins and Bengals actually participated in separate events.
Helena ran against Missoula Hellgate, Flathead and Missoula Big Sky, while the Bruins ran against Missoula Sentinel, Glacier and Butte.
The Missoula Invite "B" featured Sage Brooks of Hellgate and Kylie Hartnett, the reigning state champion in Class AA, squaring off and Brooks took home first place with a time of 17:59. Harnett was second at 18:20. Hellgate got three of the top five spots, with fifth place going to Odessa Zentz (19:14). Rylie Schoenfeld was also seventh for the Bengals with a time of 19:29.
Hellgate also took home the team title in the girls and boys "B" events. Helena took second in the boys competition and Robert Wagner was fifth, followed by Ethan Nelson (17:58) in ninth and Dallin Christensen in 10th (18:02).
In the "A" event, the Capital girls finished second to Sentinel. Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh was fifth for the Bruins (20:35), while Emma Compton was right behind her in sixth (20:39). Katie Sheridan also finished eighth for the Bruins with a time of 20:55.
On the boys side of things, Sentinel also took home first place and was followed by Glacier and then Capital, which placed two in the top 10. Tyler Jost finished ninth (17:18) and right behind him was Brody Romano, was who 10th after finishing the race in 17:23.
