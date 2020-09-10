Local sports roundup: Capital soccer sweeps in Butte, Bengal girls get big win in Missoula

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both Helena Capital and Helena High soccer teams were on the road Thursday, with the Bruins in Butte and the Bengals in Missoula.

And in what could prove to be a pivotal win down the road, the Helena High girls notched a key 1-0 win over Missoula Hellgate. Avery Kraft scored late in the first half on an assist from Rachel Plaster and from there, the Bengals defense did the rest of the work.

"We played a very, very good 80 minutes of soccer," Helena head coach Mike Meloy said. "I was very happy with how everybody played."

The Bengals are now 4-1 on the young season. On the boys side of things, Helena High wasn't able to come out on top and dropped their match 4-1 against Hellgate.

In Butte, the Capital boys bounced back from a loss against Glacier Saturday thanks a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs. Ethan Peterson opened the scoring for the Bruins on an assist from freshman Ray O'Conner. Eli Voss also scored as did freshman Tizer Kazmierowski, which was his first-career goal in the 49th minute.

The Bulldogs added a goal in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the three-goal deficit.