Local sports roundup: Capital soccer sweeps in Butte, Bengal girls get big win in Missoula

Both Helena Capital and Helena High soccer teams were on the road Thursday, with the Bruins in Butte and the Bengals in Missoula.
And in what could prove to be a pivotal win down the road, the Helena High girls notched a key 1-0 win over Missoula Hellgate. Avery Kraft scored late in the first half on an assist from Rachel Plaster and from there, the Bengals defense did the rest of the work.
"We played a very, very good 80 minutes of soccer," Helena head coach Mike Meloy said. "I was very happy with how everybody played."
The Bengals are now 4-1 on the young season. On the boys side of things, Helena High wasn't able to come out on top and dropped their match 4-1 against Hellgate.
In Butte, the Capital boys bounced back from a loss against Glacier Saturday thanks a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs. Ethan Peterson opened the scoring for the Bruins on an assist from freshman Ray O'Conner. Eli Voss also scored as did freshman Tizer Kazmierowski, which was his first-career goal in the 49th minute.
The Bulldogs added a goal in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the three-goal deficit.
The Capital girls also got a road win in Butte by the score of 5-2. Jaymee Sheridan scored twice, while Taylor Cornwell, Shelby Hyatt and Keetyn Sayers all had one.
On the volleyball court in Butte, the defending Class AA state champs, Helena Capital were back in action and rolled to another sweep.
Capital improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday, defeating Butte in sets of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-19 in the Bulldogs home opener and new head coach Shane Jorgensen’s first match in charge.
Capital was led by sisters Paige and Dani Bartsch, who led the game with 14 kills each out of the Bruins’ 43 total kills, with Paige adding three total aces.
Bruins head coach Rebecca Cleveland said that the win showed the start-to-finish quality she desires out of her team.
“We played really consistent,” Cleveland said. “We made corrections from the way we played on Tuesday and improved on our placement and serving. Our coverage for our hitters was awesome, too.”
Also in Class B volleyball action, Jefferson took down Townsend in straight sets by the scores of 26-25, 25-22 and 25-21. Dakota Edmisten led the way for the Panthers with eight kills and 14 assist.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!