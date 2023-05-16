Kendall Klemp and Brooke Richardson each homered and Helena High collected 13 hits in an 11-0 five-inning run-ruling of Missoula Big Sky on Tuesday.

The Bengals scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a 10th conference victory of the season and an eighth win in their last nine overall.

Four Bengals enjoyed multi-hit games, including senior Kalley May who doubled in the first and fourth innings.

Richardson clubbed a three-run home run – her seventh of the season – in the first and finished with four RBI.

Klemp added a two-run shot – effectively a walk-off to achieve the run rule – with Helena High leading 9-0 in the fifth inning.

Faith Howard spun a five-inning shutout, scattering three hits and five walks, while striking out six.

With Tuesday’s victory, the Bengals tightened their grip on the west’s No. 2 seed in the upcoming Class AA state tournament and improved to 10-2 in league play.

Road games against Missoula Sentinel (on Thursday) and Missoula Hellgate (on Saturday) wrap up Helena High’s regular-season.

Sentinel’s Haley Wolsky broke a 3-3 tie with an eighth-inning RBI single as the Spartans held off Helena Capital by a score of 7-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bruins trailed 3-1 entering the home half of the seventh, but got an RBI triple from Anna Cockhill and a run-scoring ground out from Belle Glowacki to tie the contest.

Sentinel’s Jayden Gagner led the eight off with a triple and the Spartans piled on four runs, a hole too deep for Capital to recover.

Sentinel senior Charlee Hoover slugged a two-run home run in the eighth – her second of the game – capping a three-RBI day.

Cockhill, Glowacki and Kate Drynan each collected two hits in the loss, and Kathryn Emmert pitched into the eighth inning, allowing five hits, five runs (three earned) and striking out seven.

Sentinel improved to 9-4 in league play with the victory, while Capital dropped to 7-5 in the Western AA and remained in a tie with Big Sky for fourth in the conference standings.

East Helena’s Belle Surginer homered in her final regular-season game as a Vigilante in a 9-5 victory over Butte Central on Tuesday.

Butte Central’s Brooke Badovinac doubled twice, walked twice, and drove in a pair of runs in the loss, while Jaeden Berger drew two free passes and scored a run.

The Maroons plated five runs in the fifth, cutting into a seven-run advantage, but it wasn’t enough.

Badovinac’s double sparked the rally, but Surginer was able to hold the lead and limit Butte Central to a single hit (which was quickly doubled off) in the game’s final two innings.

Hattie Mehring went the distance in the circle for the Maroons, allowing eight hits and nine runs (seven earned). She walked six and struck out five.

Surginer also completed the game, giving up five hits and five runs (one earned) to go along with six strikeouts and six walks.

It was Surginer’s three-run home run that kicked off scoring in the third inning as the Vigilantes would add another run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

East Helena senior Ella Pickett enjoyed a three-hit day, while Maddie Surginer singled, walked twice, drove in a run, and scored twice in the victory.

East Helena finishes the regular-season with a 6-8 record and will be the No. 4 seed for divisionals.