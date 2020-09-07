Local schedule: East Helena to open football stadium Tuesday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The long awaited opening of East Helena's football stadium will take place Tuesday night as the Vigilantes will open their home schedule against Frenchtown.

Kickoff will take place shortly after 5 p.m. Spectators will be allowed but East Helena is not sure how it will look right now and is awaiting word Tuesday morning from Lewis and Clark Public Health.

"We do our drone flyover anthem at that time and then we start the game," East Helena athletic director Shaun Murgel said. "We will have fans, just not sure what or how it is going to look."

Here's the rest of the local sports schedule for the week:

Tuesday

Football

Frenchtown at East Helena, 5 p.m. (JV)

Soccer

Butte at Helena (girls) 3 p.m. (Siebel Soccer Fields)

Butte at Helena (boys) 5 p.m (Siebel Soccer Fields)

Volleyball

Helena Capital at Missoula Hellgate, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Golf