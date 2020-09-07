 Skip to main content
Local schedule: East Helena to open football stadium Tuesday night
East Helena football field

East Helena High's football field will host its first game Tuesday night.  

 Gary Marshall, BMGPhotos.com

The long awaited opening of East Helena's football stadium will take place Tuesday night as the Vigilantes will open their home schedule against Frenchtown.

Kickoff will take place shortly after 5 p.m. Spectators will be allowed but East Helena is not sure how it will look right now and is awaiting word Tuesday morning from Lewis and Clark Public Health. 

"We do our drone flyover anthem at that time and then we start the game," East Helena athletic director Shaun Murgel said. "We will have fans, just not sure what or how it is going to look." 

Here's the rest of the local sports schedule for the week: 

Tuesday

Football

Frenchtown at East Helena, 5 p.m. (JV)

Soccer

Butte at Helena (girls) 3 p.m. (Siebel Soccer Fields)

Butte at Helena (boys) 5 p.m (Siebel Soccer Fields)

Volleyball

Helena Capital at Missoula Hellgate, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Golf

Helena Golf Invite, 11 a.m. (Bill Roberts)

Volleyball

Missoula Hellgate at Helena, 7 p.m. 

Capital at Butte, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Townsend, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Helena at Missoula Hellgate (boys) 3:30 p.m.

Helena at Missoula Hellgate (girls) 5:30 p.m.

Capital at Butte (girls) 3 p.m.

Capital at Butte (boys) 5 p.m.

Friday

Football

Butte at Helena, 7 p.m.

Capital at Glacier, 7 p.m.

Townsend at Bigfork, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Helena, Helena Capital at Kalispell

Saturday

Cross Country

Jefferson and Townsend at Three Forks, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Butte at Helena, 3 p.m.

Fairfield at Townsend

Jefferson at Big Timber 

Soccer

Missoula Hellgate at Capital (girls) 11 a.m. (Northwest Park)

Missoula Hellgate at Capital (boys) 1 p.m. (Northwest Park)

Note: If any event is missed, please email IR Sports editor Chris Peterson at chris.peterson@406mtsports.com

