Local schedule: East Helena to open football stadium Tuesday night

The long awaited opening of East Helena's football stadium will take place Tuesday night as the Vigilantes will open their home schedule against Frenchtown.
Kickoff will take place shortly after 5 p.m. Spectators will be allowed but East Helena is not sure how it will look right now and is awaiting word Tuesday morning from Lewis and Clark Public Health.
"We do our drone flyover anthem at that time and then we start the game," East Helena athletic director Shaun Murgel said. "We will have fans, just not sure what or how it is going to look."
Here's the rest of the local sports schedule for the week:
Tuesday
Football
Frenchtown at East Helena, 5 p.m. (JV)
Soccer
Butte at Helena (girls) 3 p.m. (Siebel Soccer Fields)
Butte at Helena (boys) 5 p.m (Siebel Soccer Fields)
Volleyball
Helena Capital at Missoula Hellgate, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Golf
Helena Golf Invite, 11 a.m. (Bill Roberts)
Volleyball
Missoula Hellgate at Helena, 7 p.m.
Capital at Butte, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Townsend, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Helena at Missoula Hellgate (boys) 3:30 p.m.
Helena at Missoula Hellgate (girls) 5:30 p.m.
Capital at Butte (girls) 3 p.m.
Capital at Butte (boys) 5 p.m.
Friday
Football
Butte at Helena, 7 p.m.
Capital at Glacier, 7 p.m.
Townsend at Bigfork, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Helena, Helena Capital at Kalispell
Saturday
Cross Country
Jefferson and Townsend at Three Forks, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Butte at Helena, 3 p.m.
Fairfield at Townsend
Jefferson at Big Timber
Soccer
Missoula Hellgate at Capital (girls) 11 a.m. (Northwest Park)
Missoula Hellgate at Capital (boys) 1 p.m. (Northwest Park)
Note: If any event is missed, please email IR Sports editor Chris Peterson at chris.peterson@406mtsports.com
