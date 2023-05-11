It was the second round of crosstown lacrosse in Helena on Thursday night and the East team took home the win by a score of 17-7.

Taigen Hagen had a stellar showing for the East team with four goals and one assist. Cade Holland added three goals and two assists, while Kaeben Bushnell also contributed with two assists and two goals, as did Zach Zody. On the West team, Evan Coble and Liam Wallker both led the way with two goals.

Also on Thursday:

Helena Capital’s Anna Cockhill doubled, homered and drove in three runs as the Bruins run-ruled Butte 12-1 in five innings on Thursday.

Capital improved to 11-4 overall with the victory with three regular-season games to go.

Butte’s Taylor Drakos reached on an error in the second inning, scoring the Bulldogs’ lone run of the contest.

Drakos added a single in the loss, while Ally Godbout went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Capital broke the game open with a five-run second sparked by Cockhill’s three-run blast. Erin Hirschi drove in a pair with a single four batters later.

Kathryn Emmert collected three hits and four RBI for Capital, and Taylor Sayers enjoyed a two-hit day.

Belle Glowacki scattered just two hits and an unearned run across five innings of work in the circle. She struck out and walked a batter.

East Helena’s Lauren Betz collected two hits, but the Vigilantes fell to Livingston 11-3 on Thursday on Senior Night.

The Vigilantes committed 12 fielding errors, turning all but one of those 11 Ranger runs unearned.

Senior Belle Surginer went the distance in the circle, allowing seven hits and 11 runs (one earned), while striking out six and walking four.

A single, walk, and two errors resulted in three East Helena runs in the first inning. Livingston clawed back with a trio in the second ahead of Kenna Benzel’s lead-off solo home run in the third inning.

Benzel drove in a pair – increasing the Rangers’ lead to 8-3 – with a double in the sixth.

Maddie Johnson singled in the seventh to score another run as Livingston’s bats produced seven tallies in the game’s final two frames.

East Helena senior Ella Pickett doubled and drove in a run. Maddie Surginer walked twice in the loss.