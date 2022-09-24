Local roundup: Capital soccer teams get results in Kalispell

The Helena Capital boys soccer team completed a two-game road trip to Kalispell and remained unbeaten on the 2022 season.

The Bruins have six wins and now three draws after a 2-2 tie against Glacier on Saturday. The Wolfpack actually built a 2-0 lead in the Bruins, however, CHS rallied to get a point. Josiah Bibeau scored the first goal for the Bruins in the 63rd minute on a direct free kick. Then, five minutes later, Wyatt Lawson found Gunnar Shumate for the equalizer.

"A physical game against a quality opponent," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "But we put ourselves in a hole that we were nearly able to crawl about of Dane Quinn was really big in goal today and Glacier's keeper played outstanding to deny us our bid for a late winner."

The Bruin girls won their second straight game in Kalispell after defeating Glacier by a score of 3-2 in a playoff rematch from last season. Lauren Hoxie scored twice for CHS while Lilli Danzer also scored on an unassisted goal to give Capital the winning margin. The Bruin girls are now 6-3 on the season.

In volleyball, the Helena Capital girls saw their three-match win streak come to an end as the Sentinel Spartans knocked them off in three sets 25-22, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-19.

Nyeala Herndon led the way for CHS with 11 kills and two blocks. Kayla Almquist pitched in with 15 assists and two aces; Riley Chandler also managed eight kills and two blocks in the loss.

East Helena also dropped its volleyball match on Saturday against Stevensville in straight sets by the scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-15. Dymon Root and Rilie Stephenson both had three kills for the Vigilantes. Dru Lindsey also managed seven digs, while Teagan Wigen added six assists.