Local roundup: Capital boys soccer stays unbeaten, Helena volleyball does the same in Western AA

The Helena Capital boys soccer team continued its strong run of play with a 6-0 win over Missoula Big Sky on the road.

Gunnar Shumate had the first goal in the 10th minute for the Bruins thanks to an assist from Nate Wilcox. Tizer Kazmierowski scored the second goal on an assist from Jake Jost and in the 23rd, Shumate was fouled in the box and Trey Moseman scored on the PK to make it 3-0.

Adam Grasmick got his first varsity goal on a rebound in the 34th minute. Wilcox drilled home a penalty in the 46th minute after he got fouled in the box and Grasmick scored his second goal later in the match, in the 72nd minute. The goal was the 1,000th in the program's history.

The Bruins are now unbeaten in six games this season and will take on Helena High in a crosstown soccer match on Saturday.

“Little bit of a potential trap game for us off the Hellgate win,” Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. “But the boys kept focused and earned the result.”

The Capital girls were also in Missoula against Big Sky and lost 2-1. Lilli Danzler scored the only goal for the Bruins and was assisted by Jane Stiffler.

Helena High improves to 2-0 in Western AA

Helena High opened the season with a win over Missoula Big Sky earlier this week and followed it up with a win over Missoula Hellgate on Saturday (3-1) by the scores of 25-17, 15-25, 25-18 and 25-21.

Lauren Heuiser, Birdie Heuiser and Mackenzie Jackson all had five kills each for the Bengals. Kim Feller also played a big role with 19 assists. Morin Blaise also had a productive night with seven digs and six aces. Helena will be back in action next Friday at home against Flathead.

The East Helena volleyball team was on the road against Frenchtown on Saturday and suffered a three-set defeat in Class A volleyball by the scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-13. Dymon Root had 10 kills to lead the way for the Vigilantes. Dru Lindsey pitched in with 11 digs; Teagan Wigen also managed 9 assists.

Cross Country teams in Bozeman

A number of local high school teams were in Bozeman for cross country on Saturday and Capital's Brody Romano was the top local finisher in the boys race at the Bozeman Invite with an eight-place finish after a time of 16:26. Henry Ballinger of Helena High (16:54) was 15th and Henry Sund of Capital was 22nd (17:04). Keiran Boyle of CHS was also 23rd after a time of 17:05.

Helena finished fourth overall in the meet. Capital took home eight, while Townsend was 20th. East Helena didn't have enough varsity runners for a team score.

On the girls side of things, Helena Capital took sixth, followed by Helena in eighth and Townsend in 14th. Emma Compton (20:29) took 15th for Capital in the girls meet while teammate Clair Boutilier was 18th (20:37). Helena's top two finishers were Alivia Thurnstrom (21:11) who was 36th and Brianna Plant who took 41st (21:20).