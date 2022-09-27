Local roundup: Capital boys remain unbeaten in soccer

The Capital boys still haven't lost a soccer match this season and that streak continued on Tuesday thanks to a 4-1 result on the road over Missoula Sentinel.

Capital led 1-0 at the half as Adam Grasmick scored on a corner from Nate Wilcox. Gunnar Shumate didn't score goals for CHS but he was a driving force in the second half behind a three-goal effort that won the game for the Bruins.

Capital scored in the 51st minute as Tizer Kazmierowski netted the first of two goals. He would later score again in the 76th minute. Jake Jost also scored in the 56th minute for the Bruins.

Sentinel added a goal in the 65th minute and was limited to just four shots by the Capital defense.

"Good win against an improved Sentinel team," CHS boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "On a hot day, felt our depth was the difference. We needed the points and relied on some veterans to get our goals."

Capital has seven wins, zero losses and three ties. The Bruins trailed Hellgate by three points in the Western AA standings through nine games but now have 24 points and are tied for first depending on what the Knights do in their next match.

The Bruin girls were also in Missoula on Tuesday and met a different fate as they were shutout by a score of 3-0. Head coach Brandon Price said his team fought hard and that it could see the Spartans again in the postseason.

Helena's soccer teams were in Butte and the Helena boys dropped their second match of the season to the Bulldogs by a score of 6-1 in the Mining City. Lewis Peterson managed the lone goal for the Bengals.

The Helena High girls added another win on the soccer pitch. The Bengals swept through Kalispell over the weekend, defeating Glacier 9-0 and Flathead 6-0. Helena entered the week in second in the Western AA standings.

East Helena also host a pair of soccer matches on Tuesday night against Missoula Loyola. In the boys match, the Vigilantes scored one in each half to take a 3-2 loss, while the East Helena girls lost by a score of 5-1.

In volleyball action on Tuesday, East Helena lost a three-set match to the Dillon Beavers by the scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-9. Dymon Root was a solid point-getter for EHHS in the loss with seven kills. Teagan Wigen pitched in with nine assists and two aces. Sydnee Wilkins and Maya Westerhold had a team-high seven dogs as did Dru Lindsey.