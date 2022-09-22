Local roundup: Capital and Helena High win in volleyball, Bruin girls lead Western AA golf

Make that three wins in a row for the Capital High volleyball team as the Bruins knocked off Butte in five sets Thursday night at the Bears Den in Helena.

Capital won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21, however, the Bruins lost the third set 25-12 and Butte then took the fourth 25-17 to push the match to five. Yet, the Bruins are no strangers to a fifth set, after winning a five-set match over Glacier last Friday and took the deciding game 15-13 over the Bulldogs.

Nyeala Herndon had 11 kills to pace the Bruins but Riley Chandler wasn't far behind with nine. Tey'ana Lintner and Kaitlyn Haller both finished with seven kills, they both had three blocks too. Kayla Almquist was also productive in the win for the Bruins with 21 assists, nine digs and two aces.

The Helena High volleyball team wrapped up a perfect 2-0 week and will carry a 6-0 mark in the Western AA into the crosstown matchup with Helena Capital next week following a 3-1 road victory over Missoula Sentinel on Thursday.

Sentinel actually registered more kills than the Bengals (43-28) but Helena won the first two sets 25-19 and 26-24, before dropping the third 25-21, and then rallying to win the fourth 25-19 to take the match.

Lauren Heuiser and Emma Stilson had eights kills each in the win for Helena High. Kim Feller managed 25 assists and nine digs, while Mackenzie Jackson continued her strong play of late with seven aces. Birdie Heuiser also pitched in with five blocks.

East Helena was at home on Thursday night against Butte Central but dropped its match against the Maroons in straight sets by the scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-16. East Helena dropped to 0-5 in conference play so far this season. Montana Pierson and Dymon Root each managed five kills for the Vigilantes. Sydnee Wilkins finished with a team-high 11 digs; Teagan Wigen had nine assists and Rilie Stephenson did her part with three aces.

Capital girls lead divisional golf

After the first day of the Western AA Divisional golf tournament, the Capital Bruins are sitting in fourth (boys) and first (girls) respectively. Helena High is in sixth in the girls meet and eighth in the boys tournament.

In terms of individuals, all five Capital golfers made the top 22 after day one in the boys tournament led by Dutch Teders who is tied for seventh after a 79. Jacob Brown and Joe McGreevey are both sitting T11 after 83s. Kyler Meredith is tied for 19th (87) and Kash Helfert is in 22nd (90).

Butte leads with 311 strokes overall among the boys teams. Glacier has 324, followed by Flathead (329) and Capital (332). Helena High wrapped up day one with 410.

With a total of 407 strokes, the Capital girls lead the Western AA by 12 shots over Glacier (419) and 14 over Hellgate (421). Helena High is sixth thanks to Mia Taylor who is in ninth after a first-round 103. Mya Helvik is tied for 21st (115).

The Bruins not only lead the team race but have two girls in the top five as Olivia McGreevey is in second place following an 87. She is four shots out of the lead. Paige O'Mara is in fifth after a 94. Sammie McCutcheon posted a 109 to sit in 14th after day one for CHS, while Olivia Otteson is in 23rd (117).