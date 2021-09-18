Local Roundup: Bengals take 2nd at Mountain West Classic, Townsend falls to Florence-Carlton

There's only one cross country meet that compares to the all-class state meet and it's the Mountain West Classic.

The race which attracts schools from throughout the Northwest, probably has even stiffer overall competition than the Class AA state meet and for the Helena High girls, it could be an omen of good things to come as they took second on Saturday in Missoula, which was their best finish ever in the 30-year history of the meet.

Kylie Hartnett (18:51) led the way for the Helena girls taking fifth place. Odessa Zentz (19:59) also took 17th and Carly Ryan was the third Bengal to finish in the top 40, finishing 35th (20:33).

"Really solid day for our girls," Helena girls head coach Jesse Zentz said. "The team really performed well in a highly competitive and large field of runners. This is great on several levels, because they built some confidence on the course where state will be held Oct. 23."

A number of other local runners stood out at the Mountain West in Missoula led by Jefferson's Renea Parker who finished 11th with a time of 19:36. Capital's Katie Sheridan was 22nd after finishing in 20:10 and Emma Stolte of Townsend took 24th after posing a time of 20:35.