Local Roundup: Bengals take 2nd at Mountain West Classic, Townsend falls to Florence-Carlton

There's only one cross country meet that compares to the all-class state meet and it's the Mountain West Classic.
The race which attracts schools from throughout the Northwest, probably has even stiffer overall competition than the Class AA state meet and for the Helena High girls, it could be an omen of good things to come as they took second on Saturday in Missoula, which was their best finish ever in the 30-year history of the meet.
Kylie Hartnett (18:51) led the way for the Helena girls taking fifth place. Odessa Zentz (19:59) also took 17th and Carly Ryan was the third Bengal to finish in the top 40, finishing 35th (20:33).
"Really solid day for our girls," Helena girls head coach Jesse Zentz said. "The team really performed well in a highly competitive and large field of runners. This is great on several levels, because they built some confidence on the course where state will be held Oct. 23."
A number of other local runners stood out at the Mountain West in Missoula led by Jefferson's Renea Parker who finished 11th with a time of 19:36. Capital's Katie Sheridan was 22nd after finishing in 20:10 and Emma Stolte of Townsend took 24th after posing a time of 20:35.
Bozeman won the girls meet with 106 points and Helena had 148 to take second. Capital was 12th.
Idaho Falls won the boys title with Missoula Sentinel taking second. Helena Capital was 10th on the strength of top-50 finishes by Brody Romano (43rd, 17:04) and Carlin Onstad (49th, 17:14).
Townsend football falls to Florence-Carlton
In a Class B showdown in Missoula, the Townsend Bulldogs, the third-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com rankings, faced top-ranked Florence Carlton at Washington-Grizzly Stadium but fell 20-14.
Trey Hoveland hit Gavin Vandenacre on a 17-yard scoring strike in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead they would hold until the second when Florence-Carlton scored on a pair of touchdown passes to lead 14-6 at the half.
Vandenacre pulled Townsend back even at 14-14, scoring a defensive touchdown on a 22-yard fumble return in the third, before a fourth-quarter score gave the Falcons the 20-14 win, dropping the Bulldogs to 2-1 on the season.
Townsend had not allowed any points prior to this in two wins.
Volleyball
The East Helena volleyball team was back at home Saturday against Stevensville and dropped its homecoming match in three straight sets by the scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-21. Dymon Root led the way for the Vigilantes with six kills and four digs. Teagan Wigen added four assists, while Montana Pierson notched 1.5 blocks in defeat.
In Class AA action, Helena Capital played Kalispell Flathead on the road and were swept in three straight sets by the scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-18. Parklyn Heller managed six kills and two aces for CHS. Kayla Almquist also pitched in with 18 assists and two aces of her own. The Bruins are 2-2 now in conference play.
Helena High has the same record in the Western AA (2-2) after falling in straight sets to Glacier by the scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-12. Lauren Heuiser was credited with 12 kills, three aces and a block. Katelyn Onespot-Danforth and Kim Feller also managed 10 assists each in the loss.
In Class B action, Jefferson cruised to a four-set win over Whitehall. The Panthers won 25-10, 25-19, 11-25 and 25-9. Rachel VanBlaricom and Dakota Edmiston each had 16 kills in the win. VanBlaricom also contributed with a match-high six aces while Edmiston had two blocks.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406